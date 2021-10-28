The Instant Pot Goes Streetwear

Simplify mealtimes with the Instant Pot Pro Plus smart multi-cooker. Featuring 10 programs—pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker, warmer, canning pot, sous vide, and NutriBoost—you can replace multiple appliances. Not only is it a space-saving appliance, the Instant Pot Pro Plus is also perfect for novice cooks. Simply select from 800+ smart recipes, and the app will wirelessly program this smart multi-cooker. You can even follow the cooking instructions in the app for assistance. Moreover, cook wirelessly from anywhere with Wi-Fi connectivity. So you can program a steam release at the end of a cooking program for food that’s ready when you return home. Best of all, the 3-ply stainless steel interior provides up to 70 percent faster cooking, compared to traditional cooking methods. Finally, with a 6-quarts capacity, you can cook and prepare up to 6 servings of food at once.
