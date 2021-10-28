The Instant Pot Goes Streetwear

Instant Pot has become synonymous with a type of electric appliance more correctly known as a "multi-cooker" (a fancy electric pressure cooker with some extra functionality). Similar to how Xerox has become the de facto term for copy machines, Instant Pot has become the most well-known electric multi-cooker, even though plenty of other companies make electric multi-cookers, too. While we don't think Instant Pots should be considered in a vacuum (just as reviews of facial tissue shouldn't be limited to just Kleenex), the fact of the matter is there are so many Instant Pot models that we think it's worthwhile to sort through them. This review, then, is our look at everything Instant Pot offers to help you weigh those options, but it's only part of the larger question of what kind of pressure or multi-cooker you should buy, which we answer in a separate review.

