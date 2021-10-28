Two People Found Dead After Garage Catches on Fire in Chesapeake

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors at Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial Wednesday played video for the jury that captured the repeated sound of gunfire in the streets as they began recounting the night Rittenhouse shot three people, two fatally, during a tumultuous demonstration against police brutality. In one of the bystander...
Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was driving at 156 miles per hour seconds before the crash that killed a 23-year-old woman, according to a police report obtained by CBS News. The 22-year-old was released from the team hours after police said he would face a felony driving under the influence charge.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play during Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, CBS Sports reports. Rodgers' positive test, per CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora, comes after the team's practice squad quarterback Kurt Benkert also contracted the virus. Jordan Love is the only other quarterback on the Packers roster.
The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off Tuesday evening on a recommendation that Pfizer-BioNTech’s lower-dose Covid vaccine be available to children 5 to 11. As a result, more than 28 million children are now able to receive their vaccines. The CDC director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky,...
Democrat Michelle Wu made history on Tuesday night when she was elected Boston's new mayor. Wu is the first woman and the first person of color to hold the seat in the city's history. Boston has historically only elected White men as mayor, and typically elects mayors who have lifelong...
Today is Tuesday. Welcome to Hillicon Valley, detailing all you need to know about tech and cyber news from Capitol Hill to Silicon Valley. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. Follow The Hill’s cyber reporter, Maggie Miller (@magmill95), and tech team, Chris Mills Rodrigo (@millsrodrigo) and Rebecca Klar (@rebeccaklar_), for more coverage. Facebook...
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey remained in a close race for reelection Wednesday while a Republican political newcomer delivered a stunning upset in the Virginia governor’s race, sending a warning to Democrats that their grip on power in Washington may be in peril. In...
