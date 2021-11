Electro-Harmonix has announced its latest stompbox, and one that fills a gap in its pitch-shifting pedal lineup, the Intelligent Harmony Machine. While EHX’s existing Pitch Fork+ and POG2 could shift notes anywhere between two octaves up or down, the Intelligent Harmony Machine has the ability to generate single-note diatonic (aka ‘smart’) harmonies in a key of your choosing. A trio of two-note settings are also on hand for more advanced three-part leads (3rd up + 5th up, 3rd up + 7th up and perfect 5th up + octave up).

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO