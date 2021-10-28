CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Gene Walsh Dies: Former Longtime NBC Press & Publicity Chief Was 87

By Erik Pedersen
Deadline
Deadline
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rl6aX_0cfY3qEy00

Gene Walsh , who rose to head NBC ’s Press & Publicity departments on both coasts during a three-decade career at the network, has died. He was 87.

Publicist Charlie Barrett said Walsh died September 1 of natural causes at his Burbank home.

Showbiz & Media Figures We’ve Lost In 2021 – Photo Gallery

Walsh joined NBC’s Press & Publicity department in New York in 1961 and worked in the magazine, trade and program publicity units. He was promoted to head the 50-member department in 1973 and was named a VP at the network two years later. In 1977, he was transferred to Burbank and headed the 45-member Press & Publicity department there until his retirement in 1991.

He was the architect of the 1975 publicity campaign credited with being a major contributor to the success and continuation of NBC’s groundbreaking Saturday Night Live . In their 1986 book, Saturday Night , authors Doug Hill and Jeff Weingrad credited him for recognizing NBC’s new irreverent weekly late-night show was “the only new show the network had that it could point to with any pride.”

During his long tenure at the network, Walsh worked such on-screen NBC legends as Bob Hope and Johnny Carson and two of its most iconic executives.

“The highlight of being at NBC was working with now-legendary executives, the very respected Grant Tinker and the very creative Brandon Tartikoff,” Walsh said in his retirement speech. “In 1981, Grant left his profitable MTM Productions and signed a five–year contact as NBC’s Chairman. It was a rescue mission. NBC was mired in last place. Brandon was NBC’s entertainment programming chief. Grant’s edict to everyone: ‘First be the best, then be first.’

“Grant and Brandon attracted to NBC the best writers, producers and actors by giving them virtually free reins,” he continued. “By the 1985-86 season, with a schedule including quality programming Cheers, Hill Street Blues and Cosby , NBC climbed out of the cellar — winning the primetime ratings race for the first time, dominated the Emmy Awards and staying on top for a decade.”

Walsh also started the first NBC Press cost-recovery program, selling the department’s publicity materials – storylines, pictures and features – to the many syndication companies distributing NBC’s canceled programs to stations.

He served as a Governor and as Chairman of the TV Academy’s Public Relations committee and in 1985 was one of the founding members of the Television Publicity Executives Committee. Walsh also was a member of the Museum of Television and Radio and a longtime member of the Board of Directors and Treasurer of the Southern California Sports Broadcasters.

He began his career as a local newspaper sports reporter and columnist in northern New York and also did play-by-play on radio before joining NBC.

Walsh is survived by three children.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Joe Biden, At Press Conference, Predicts Democrats Will Win Virginia Governor’s Race

President Joe Biden, at press conference in Glasgow, Scotland before his departure from the UN Climate Summit, predicted that Terry McAuliffe would win the Virginia’s governor’s race, but that the results would be close. “The off year is always unpredictable, especially when we don’t have a general election going on at the same time,” said Biden, as he noted that he would be landing back in D.C. at 1 AM ET and it may not be until then until they have the final results. “I think we’re going to win in Virginia,” Biden said. Much of the media attention for the off-year elections...
VIRGINIA STATE
Deadline

Bad Night For Joe Biden As Republican Glenn Youngkin Wins Virginia; New Jersey Governor Wants “Every Vote” Counted In Tight Race

SEVENTH UPDAE, 9:41 PM PT: “This is the announcement that Joe Biden will not be happy to hear and shows how incredibly divided this country is,” said CNN’s Jake Tapper as the cable newser called the Virginia gubernatorial election for Republican Glenn Youngkin. While Democrat Terry McAuliffe has not yet conceded his latest bid for his old job, CNN followed MSNBC in pegging Youngkin as the Old Dominion’s new chief executive just before 9:30 PM PT. The Associated Press called the race for Youngkin at 9:37 PM PT. In a trend that was pretty clear for most of the night, Youngkin...
VIRGINIA STATE
Deadline

‘The Five’ Tops Cable News In Total Viewers In October

Fox News’ The Five topped total viewers in October as the network continued to dominate the ratings over CNN and MSNBC. The Five averaged 3.11 million viewers, displacing Tucker Carlson Tonight from the No. 1 spot. Carlson’s show drew 3.08 million, followed by Hannity with 2.75 million, Special Report with Bret Baier at 2.30 million and The Ingraham Angle at 2.19 million. Tucker Carlson Tonight still topped in the adults 25-54 demo, averaging 483,000, followed by The Five with 435,000, Hannity with 420,000, The Ingraham Angle with 359,000 and Special Report with Bret Baier at 345,000. The numbers are from Nielsen and were...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Gene Walsh, Veteran NBC PR Executive, Dies at 87

Longtime NBC press-publicity exec Gene Walsh died Sept. 1 at his home in Burbank. He was 87; publicist Charlie Barrett said Walsh died of natural causes. Walsh was with NBC’s press and publicity departments for 30 years, from 1961 to 1991. He was the only executive to head that department for the broadcasting company at its two major production centers, New York City and Burbank. He joined in New York in 1961 and worked in the magazine, trade and program publicity units. In 1973 he was promoted to head the 50-member department and was named an NBC VP in 1975. Two years later, he was transferred...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
mediaite.com

WATCH: Fox & Friends Comes to a Screeching Halt as Brian Kilmeade Googles Something

The relaxed nature of Fox & Friends was in full bloom Tuesday morning as Brian Kilmeade’s on-air googling of something brought the show to a screeching halt. At the top of each hour, Fox & Friends shows a remote shot of a city or town across America, and at the start of the 8 a.m. hour on Tuesday, the college town of Champaign-Urbana (home of the Fighting Illini of the University of Illinois) was featured. The origins of the name Champaign became a must-know bit of trivia for Kilmeade, whose unique focus on his iPad reading perhaps a Wikipedia entry, commandeered the show and brought roughly 10 seconds of dead air.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Outsider.com

‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’: Pat Sajak Did Not Seem Pleased with Behavior of Recent Contestant

During Sunday night’s primetime episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, host Pat Sajak seemed ever so slightly annoyed with special guest Mario Cantone. The Sex and the City actor was one of three new celebrity contestants on the popular game show last night. And let’s just say he left quite the impression during his appearance, but mostly in a good way. Cantone got off to a hot start when he answered the show’s first puzzle. He also went on to secure a huge payday for his favorite charity.
TV SHOWS
MarketRealist

How Much Is ‘Judge Judy’ Alum Judy Sheindlin Earning for Her New Show, ‘Judy Justice’?

Estimating Judge Judy Sheindlin’s salary per episode is tricky—she considers it “a little unseemly” to talk about her compensation—but it’s safe to say the 78-year-old is still one of the highest-paid personalities on television. Her longtime court show Judge Judy ended in July 2021, but Sheindlin is returning to TV as the star of Judy Justice, an IMDb TV series that hits Amazon’s ad-supported streaming service on Nov. 1, 2021.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

50 Cent reacts to Dave Chappelle’s controversial DaBaby joke

50 Cent has commented on Dave Chappelle’s controversial joke about DaBaby from his latest Netflix special, The Closer.Launching yesterday on the streaming service, The Closer features comedian Chappelle joking that rapper DaBaby was cancelled for making offensive remarks about gay people but not killing a man.Chappelle said: “A lot of the LGBT community doesn’t know DaBaby’s history. He’s a wild guy. He once shot a n****r and killed him in Walmart. Nothing bad happened to his career. “Do you see where I’m going with this? In our country, you can shoot and kill a n****r but you better not...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Hope
Person
Charlie Rose
Person
Grant Tinker
Person
Johnny Carson
NBC News

Michael Jackson’s youngest son, Bigi, formerly Blanket, makes rare TV appearance

Michael Jackson's youngest son remembered his father's legacy and spoke about an issue he is passionate about in a rare on-camera interview on Monday. A bearded Bigi Jackson, 19, formerly known as Blanket, appeared on "Good Morning Britain" while walking through a room filled with his father's memorabilia that was part of older brother Prince's annual Thriller Night Halloween party at the family's Hayvenhurst estate to benefit The Heal Los Angeles Foundation.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Emmy Awards#Public Relations#Nbc Press Publicity#Showbiz Media Figures#50 Member Department#Vp#Mtm Productions
nickiswift.com

Who Was The Most Expensive Guest Star On NCIS?

Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon, and the rest of the "NCIS" team have been solving crimes for nearly 20 years on the CBS drama. Per The Hollywood Reporter, it's the "No. 1 global TV series in the world" and is "licensed in more than 200 countries and territories." The original series is so popular that it has led to several spin-offs, including "NCIS: New Orleans," "NCIS: Los Angeles," and the most recent spinoff, "NCIS: Hawaii."
TV SERIES
TVShowsAce

‘Y&R’ November Sweeps Comings: Fan Favorites Return To Genoa City

According to the Y&R November sweeps, fan favorites are finding their way back to Genoa City. It’s already November which means that soaps are in full sweeps mode. As fans recall, sweeps are the time when television networks hope to attract more viewers than normal. Sweeps are used during this time to get more people to tune in so they can get exposed to more eyeballs on advertising.
TV & VIDEOS
Washington Post

Only Geraldo Rivera can change Fox News

Your comments last week about “Patriot Purge,” your colleague Tucker Carlson’s three-part series on the Jan. 6 riots, were blunt and devastating. The suggestion in the trailer for the series that the riot was a “false flag” operation was, as you rightly pointed out, “bulls---.”. Opinions to start the day,...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
mediaite.com

WATCH: Jillian Mele Gets Emotional Announcing She’s Leaving Fox News

Jillian Mele announced Friday morning that she is leaving Fox News in an emotional final segment to Fox & Friends First. “Today is my last day here at fox News,” Mele said, already holding back tears. “This, as you know, has been the most difficult decision I have ever made in my life. In part because I love working here and I love the people here because you are friends. You are family. And I feel so blessed to have had this time here but, ultimately I had to do what was right for me and I thank you for welcoming me into your home every single morning.”
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Judge Judy' Bailiff Petri Hawkins Byrd Reveals if He's 'Bitter' Over Being Replaced by TV Judge

Petri Hawkins Byrd, who served as Judge Judy Sheindlin's bailiff for the entire run of Judge Judy, is not angry or bitter about not being invited to join Sheindlin's new show, Judy Justice. Amazon's IMDb TV released the first trailer for the new show earlier this month, introducing Kevin Rasco as a new bailiff. In a new interview with the Associated Press, Byrd said he was disappointed, but he's focusing on acting, including his recent guest role in The Bold and the Beautiful.
TV & VIDEOS
rolling out

Dave Chappelle curses at Morgan Freeman in promo for ‘Closer’ special (video)

Dave Chappelle’s pairing with streaming goliath Netflix has been a cash windfall for both powerful entities. Chappelle has returned Neflix’s $60 million investment in him — and then some — with his previous five stand-up specials “The Age Of Spin,” “Deep In The Heart Of Texas,” “Equanimity,” “The Bird Revelation,” and “Sticks & Stones.” Moreover, the televised events have translated into critical acclaim and three Emmy nominations.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Deadline

25K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy