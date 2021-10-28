Gene Walsh Dies: Former Longtime NBC Press & Publicity Chief Was 87

Gene Walsh , who rose to head NBC ’s Press & Publicity departments on both coasts during a three-decade career at the network, has died. He was 87.

Publicist Charlie Barrett said Walsh died September 1 of natural causes at his Burbank home.

Walsh joined NBC’s Press & Publicity department in New York in 1961 and worked in the magazine, trade and program publicity units. He was promoted to head the 50-member department in 1973 and was named a VP at the network two years later. In 1977, he was transferred to Burbank and headed the 45-member Press & Publicity department there until his retirement in 1991.

He was the architect of the 1975 publicity campaign credited with being a major contributor to the success and continuation of NBC’s groundbreaking Saturday Night Live . In their 1986 book, Saturday Night , authors Doug Hill and Jeff Weingrad credited him for recognizing NBC’s new irreverent weekly late-night show was “the only new show the network had that it could point to with any pride.”

During his long tenure at the network, Walsh worked such on-screen NBC legends as Bob Hope and Johnny Carson and two of its most iconic executives.

“The highlight of being at NBC was working with now-legendary executives, the very respected Grant Tinker and the very creative Brandon Tartikoff,” Walsh said in his retirement speech. “In 1981, Grant left his profitable MTM Productions and signed a five–year contact as NBC’s Chairman. It was a rescue mission. NBC was mired in last place. Brandon was NBC’s entertainment programming chief. Grant’s edict to everyone: ‘First be the best, then be first.’

“Grant and Brandon attracted to NBC the best writers, producers and actors by giving them virtually free reins,” he continued. “By the 1985-86 season, with a schedule including quality programming Cheers, Hill Street Blues and Cosby , NBC climbed out of the cellar — winning the primetime ratings race for the first time, dominated the Emmy Awards and staying on top for a decade.”

Walsh also started the first NBC Press cost-recovery program, selling the department’s publicity materials – storylines, pictures and features – to the many syndication companies distributing NBC’s canceled programs to stations.

He served as a Governor and as Chairman of the TV Academy’s Public Relations committee and in 1985 was one of the founding members of the Television Publicity Executives Committee. Walsh also was a member of the Museum of Television and Radio and a longtime member of the Board of Directors and Treasurer of the Southern California Sports Broadcasters.

He began his career as a local newspaper sports reporter and columnist in northern New York and also did play-by-play on radio before joining NBC.

Walsh is survived by three children.