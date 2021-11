The Steuben County Public Health Department has approved the “Test to Stay” (TTS) strategy allowed by the New York State Department of Health for county schools. Under this policy, asymptomatic students and non-vaccinated staff that are quarantined as a result of contact with a positive individual will be allowed to attend school as long as they test negative each day for seven days following exposure. Fully vaccinated asymptomatic individuals do not get quarantined. These procedures do not apply to individuals that have tested positive for COVID.

STEUBEN COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO