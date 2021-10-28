CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Wendell & Wild’ Teaser Trailer Stars Jordan Peele and Keegan Michael-Key as a Pair of Demon Brothers in Stop-Motion Animated Film

By Hilary Remley
Collider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt looks like there's something new and spooky to keep an eye out for, as Netflix has dropped a new teaser trailer for their forthcoming animated project, Wendell and Wild. The trailer gives a brief glimpse into the dynamic between the two titular characters, showing the pair of demons hanging out...

collider.com

