‘Wendell & Wild’ Teaser Trailer Stars Jordan Peele and Keegan Michael-Key as a Pair of Demon Brothers in Stop-Motion Animated Film

"For some, the mountain isn't a goal, but a path." Netflix has revealed the official trailer for the animated film The Summit of the Gods, a French production based on a Japanese manga that's about two Japanese mountain climbers. The film premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival this year, after showing as a "work in progress" at the Annecy Film Festival last year. It's one of my favorite films of the year - I love it so much and it has everything I adore: photography, mountains, Japan, Nepal. Photographer Fukamachi finds a camera that supposedly belongs to George Mallory, a mountaineer who went missing on Mt Everest, and goes on a mountain-climbing adventure with his friend Habu Joji, who also disappeared into the mountains a few years before. The voice cast includes Lazare Herson-Macarel, Eric Herson-Macarel, Damien Boisseau, Elisabeth Ventura, Kylian Rehlinger, François Dunoyer, Philippe Vincent, and Luc Bernard. With an original score by Amine Bouhafa. I'm happy that FirstShowing is quoted in this trailer! It's outstanding and I wrote a glowing review from Cannes about how it's perfect. A must watch film.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO