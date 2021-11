Last week MDN told you the news that EQT Corporation has sold part of its reserve capacity along the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) to “an undisclosed investment-grade entity for six years” (see Divorce: EQT Sells 1/2 Bcf/d of Capacity on Mountain Valley Pipe). EQT also announced an increase in its capacity along the Rockies Express (REX) pipeline to carry more of its gas to Midwestern markets. The news about MVP is not quite as simple as it seems. EQT did NOT give up sending 1/2 a Bcf of its gas along MVP as it may first appear. We need to go deeper…

INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO