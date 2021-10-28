CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘House Of Gucci’ New Trailer: Lady Gaga Plots To Kill Her Husband — Watch

By Avery Thompson
HollywoodLife
 6 days ago

Lady Gaga is dressed to kill — literally — in the new trailer for ‘House of Gucci.’ When things don’t happen her way, she takes matters into her own hands.

Lady Gaga is ready for awards season! She stars as Patrizia Reggiani, the woman who married Maurizio Gucci, in the film House of Gucci. In the opening moments of the trailer, Patrizia is introduced to the Gucci family. The family is intense, to say the least.

Patrizia has big visions for the Gucci fashion house, but no one in the family wants to hear what she has to say. “Gucci isn’t exciting and everybody knows it,” Patrizia tells Maurizio, played by Adam Driver. He responds, “At least it’s my name, sweetie.” Patrizia claps back, “Our name, sweetie.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IYVdr_0cfY1qJO00
Lady Gaga stars as Patrizia Reggiani. (MGM)

Al Pacino’s Aldo Gucci tells Patrizia that “this is not a woman’s game. Remember that.” When Patrizia looks at Maurizio to say something to defend her, he just stays silent. Patrizia has reached her breaking point.

She begins the plot to kill her ex-husband. “Who does what?” she asks the hitmen. There’s one thing she makes very clear to them: “Don’t miss.” The trailer ends with Patrizia saying to a friend, “I subscribe to unconventional punishments.”

The crazy thing is, this story is true. Patrizia hired a hitman to kill her ex-husband Maurizio on March 27, 1995. Maurizio was shot and killed outside his office. Patrizia was convicted and sentenced to 29 years in prison. She was released in October 2016 after serving 18 years in prison.

The official synopsis reads: “House of Gucci is inspired by the shocking true story of the family empire behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci. Spanning three decades of love, betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately murder, we see what a name means, what it’s worth, and how far a family will go for control.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mK8Mh_0cfY1qJO00
Lady Gaga in a scene from ‘House of Gucci.’ (MGM)

The film, directed by Ridley Scott, also stars Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Jack Huston, Salma Hayek, and Reeve Carney. The movie is based on The House of Gucci by Sara Gay Forden. House of Gucci will be released only in theaters on November 24.

IN THIS ARTICLE
