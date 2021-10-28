CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tech and Inflation: This Time Might Be Different

By Tom Lydon
etftrends.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“This time will be different” is often viewed as a dangerous phrase in financial markets, but there are occasions when things really do turn out differently compared to the last go-around. With the Federal Reserve widely expected to raise interest rates next year, spurred in part by lingering inflation,...

www.etftrends.com

kitco.com

Critical time for silver as inflation wanes

CPM briefly updates silver market conditions at present, discussing its shorter term price expectations and trends in investment demand. It then discusses inflation, showing some of the indicators that the Fed and other economists are watching that suggest that inflationary pressures may be weakening as the economy struggles to get back to business.
BUSINESS
etftrends.com

ETFs to Track the Changing Faces of Innovation Over Time

As we explore the world of innovation, there are some key considerations for exchange traded fund investors when researching the space and ways to effectively invest. In the recent webcast, Beyond Tech: How Innovation is Changing the World, Ryan McCormack, factor & core equity strategist at Invesco, and Mark Marex, research & development specialist at Nasdaq Global Indexes, highlighted the Nasdaq-100 as a benchmark for innovation throughout the years, helping investors track disruptors, game-changers, forward-thinkers, or companies that influence our lives daily in multiple areas. At the turn of the 20th century, these companies included GE, Chicago Gas Company, American Sugar Company, and others that accelerated growth. Today, companies like Apple, Amazon, Google, Facebook, and Microsoft have become global leaders in the technology sector by creating products and services that are essential to both individual consumers and enterprise customers.
STOCKS
etftrends.com

Geopolitical Risks That Could Potentially Impact Portfolios In 2022

The recent U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan will impact geopolitical considerations in U.S. foreign policy and national security strategy, particularly with our global neighbors from China, Russia, Iran, and the European Union. In the upcoming webcast, Geopolitical Risks That Could Potentially Impact Portfolios In 2022, John Sitilides, Principal, Trilogy Advisors; and...
MARKETS
#Inflation#Tech#Consumer Price Index#Interest Rates#Real Estate#The Federal Reserve#Gtek#Gics#Fed#Information Technology
etftrends.com

Strong Q3 Earnings Keep Growth Stock ETFs Going

Growth stocks and related exchange traded funds continued to advance on Tuesday as major U.S. benchmarks were on track for another new record with a strong earnings season backing the momentum. Third-quarter earnings have so far been better than expected for U.S. companies as the economy continues to recover from...
STOCKS
Street.Com

How Inflation Impacts Bank and Tech Earnings Risk

Earnings season kicks off every year during the second week of October, with many of the country’s largest banks being the first to report. In the past, the importance of “bank week” was elevated, at least in part, because it came at the beginning of earnings season and might serve as an early indicator for themes. But this year is a little different.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
ETF
AFP

Inflation key challenge as US Fed prepares to remove stimulus

The US economy has recovered enough from the pandemic for the Federal Reserve to begin easing up on stimulus, but markets are focused on whether central bankers will change course Wednesday and express greater concern about inflation. The central bank has signaled it will reduce the pace of monthly bond purchases, and Powell has said the Fed could move faster if needed and if inflation becomes a greater concern.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Stocks pause as investors look ahead to Fed decision

Stocks were off to a mixed start Tuesday, a day after all three major indexes closed at records. The Federal Reserve was set to begin a two-day policy meeting that's expected to see policy makers unveil a plan to begin scaling back monthly asset purchases. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 28 points, or 0.1%, at 35,941, while the S&P 500 rose 4 points, or 0.1%, to 4,617. The Nasdaq Composite edged down 21 points, or 0.1%, to 15,575.
STOCKS
etftrends.com

Are Inflation ETFs the Craze Right Now?

Inflation may currently be a hard focus for many advisors and investors with the looming Fed meeting this week to discuss tapering off the stimulus bonds, but recent data shows that investors have been hedging against it for the past year. Americans’ view of the economy has taken a downward...
BUSINESS
etftrends.com

304: Deflation | “The Switch” With ARK Invest

This season of “The Switch” is focused on making the case for disruptive innovation. In this episode, hosts Cathie Wood, CEO for ARK Invest, and ETF Trends’ CEO Tom Lydon and CIO Dave Nadig discuss deflation. Lydon opens by discussing how the number one concern for financial advisors within markets...
BUSINESS
etftrends.com

U.S. Stock ETFs Strengthen as Traders Wait on Fed

U.S. markets and stock exchange traded funds strengthened to near record highs as investors waited on the Federal Reserve’s meeting later this week. The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP), which follows the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (EWI), rose 0.8% on Monday. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 was up 0.2%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was 0.3% higher, and the Nasdaq Composite increased 0.6%.
STOCKS
etftrends.com

Central Bank Tightening Could Boost This Bond ETF

Here in the U.S., fixed income investors are dealing with a rough 2021 and are pondering the impact of a 2022 interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. Some global central banks are already hiking rates, but that’s not all bad news, as some exchange traded funds could benefit from that tightening. That group includes the VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEArca: EMLC).
BUSINESS
etftrends.com

Simplify Launches New Hedged, Options ETF

Simplify ETFs announced in a press release the launch today of their newest ETF, the Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (HEQT), an ETF that invests in equities with an option overlay. The fund purchases ETFs that track the S&P 500, seeking constant exposure to the S&P 500 Index while also purchasing and selling put options and call options in a put/spread collar approach. The options that the fund uses are either based on the S&P 500 Index or ETFs that seek to replicate the S&P 500 Index.
MARKETS
etftrends.com

Tips for Properly Valuing Bitcoin

Bitcoin is about 13 years old, and as the digital currency’s prominence grows, so does debate around how to properly value it. As of late Nov. 1, the largest cryptocurrency was trading around $61,000. That’s the price that markets assign to the digital asset. However, traditional valuation metrics, such as price-to-earnings or price-to-sales, aren’t relevant with crypto. At least, that’s the prevailing wisdom floating around among market participants.
CURRENCIES
etftrends.com

Can Investors Capitalize on Supply Chain Disruptions? New ETF Opportunity

Seasonal holiday trends that could further support shipping and air freight. Focus on a newly launched shipping and air freight investment strategy seeking to capture these opportunities. Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees. CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing...
INDUSTRY
etftrends.com

As Income Grows Harder to Find, Look at Dividend Growth

The great dividend debate has always been between growth vs. yield. Dividend growth stocks are the classic long-term play, with high yield stocks being the go-to for people who need income more immediately and are willing to sacrifice better long-term returns for stronger short-term gains. The markets are in an...
BUSINESS

