I didn’t want to believe it. I still don’t. When the phone rang early Tuesday morning and the news came, I wanted to know how the person knew. I trust that person, a friend I’ve known for 36 years, but I wanted to know that he was 1,000 percent sure. This news couldn’t be right, it didn’t (and doesn’t) seem real, but if I were going to share it with mutual friends, it damn sure couldn’t be wrong.

SPORTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO