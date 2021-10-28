CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Edie Falco ‘Doesn’t Want To Know’ What Hillary Clinton Thinks Of Her Performance In ‘Impeachment’

By James Crowley
HollywoodLife
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kXXqG_0cfY1RRL00
Kurt Iswarienko/FX/Shutterstock

‘The Sopranos’ star opened up about her decision to play the former first lady in the latest ‘American Crime Story’ series.

Playing a real person is always a challenging part for an actor, but playing someone you know is even harder. Edie Falco, 58, plays former First Lady Hillary Clinton, 74, in the new drama Impeachment: American Crime Story, who supported the former secretary of state during her 2016 run for president. The actress admitted that she doesn’t want to find out what Hillary thinks of her portrayal of her during former President Bill Clinton‘s impeachment scandal, which involved an affair with Monica Lewinsky, in an interview with The View on Thursday October 28.

Joy Behar mentioned Edie’s support for Clinton, and she asked if it lead to any mixed feelings about playing her in the series. “Of course, I was conflicted. I mean, I said, ‘Yes, of course,’ and then there were many times after that that I thought, ‘What in Heaven’s name was I thinking?’ I tend to trust the decisions I make without thinking so much,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NrQRs_0cfY1RRL00
Edie stars in ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ as the former first lady. (Kurt Iswarienko/FX/Shutterstock)

When asked what she thinks Hillary would think of the series, the Nurse Jackie actress admitted that she doesn’t want to find out.”I so don’t want to know, and I know someone is going to tell me someplace along the line,” she said. “It is my sincere hope that she has better things to do.” Hilariously, the hosts also mentioned that the former presidential candidate had begun writing fiction and had released a novel, State Of Terror, and Edie seemed genuinely surprised to find out.

While she may not want to know what Clinton thinks of the series, Edie did exercise caution and said that she’d told the show’s creator Ryan Murphy that she didn’t want to do a “hit job” on the former first lady, when Ana Navarro asked if Hillary would’ve faced criticism whether she left Bill or not after the Lewinsky scandal. “I have tremendous respect for Hillary,” Edie said. “As far as my insight, it remains that no matter what she did, she was going to be criticized, and she loves Bill, and she takes her vows very seriously. Not everybody does. It’s—I don’t know—to be commended, back when marriage was something that you really do.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Michael Jackson’s Son Bigi, 19, Looks So Grown Up As He Discusses Climate Change In Rare Interview

Blanket Jackson, who now goes by Bigi, spoke about how he’s carrying on his late father’s legacy by using his platform for climate change awareness. Over a decade after Michael Jackson‘s death, the late pop star’s 19-year-old son Blanket “Bigi” Jackson is helping spread awareness about climate change. Bigi, who was born Prince Michael Jackson II, spoke about climate change and the COP26 summit in a rare interview with Good Morning Britain on Oct. 31 at his brother Prince Jackson‘s Thriller Night Halloween Party in California, which raises funds for the Heal Los Angeles Foundation. “I do think it’s important that we all know about it,” Bigi said about climate change. “I think we have some work to do but our generation knows how important it is.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Elizabeth Taylor’s Grandchildren: Meet Her 10 Gorgeous Grandkids

One of the most iconic women in Hollywood lives on through her family. Elizabeth Taylor is survived by ten grandchildren, so get to know each one. Elizabeth Taylor is the definition of the word “icon.” The Academy Award-winning actress was a trailblazer (the first actress to be paid $1 million for 1963’s Cleopatra), a business mogul, and a superstar whose every move made headlines up until her death at age 79 in 2011. Elizabeth was also known as “grandmother.” The Cat on a Hot Tin Roof actress was married eight times to seven men throughout her life and had four children overall: Elizabeth and her second husband, Michael Wilding, welcomed sons Michael Jr. and Christopher in 1953 and 1955, respectively; she and third husband, Mike Todd, welcomed Liza Todd in 1957; and in 1961, Elizabeth and Richard Burton welcomed daughter, Maria Burton.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

John F. Kennedy’s Grandchildren: Meet His 3 Grandkids Who Look Just Like Him & Jackie

Former President John F. Kennedy’s legacy lives on thanks to his three grandchildren, Rose, Jack and Tatiana. Learn about them here. The Kennedys are arguably the most infamous family in American politics. Of course, the best-known member of the family was John F. Kennedy, who served as the 35th President of the United States from 1961 until his assassination on November 22, 1963. JFK had four kids with his wife, former First Lady Jackie Kennedy, but only one — daughter Caroline Kennedy Schlossberg — is still alive today. Caroline has three children with her husband Edwin Schlossberg, which has allowed JFK’s legacy to carry in the form of his grandchildren. Learn all about them below!
U.S. POLITICS
Decider

Hillary Clinton Opens Up About Trump’s 2024 Presidential Prospects on ‘The View’: “If He Wants to Be the Nominee, He’ll Be the Nominee”

While appearing on today’s episode of The View, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton opened up about former President Donald Trump‘s 2024 presidential prospects, saying, “If he wants to be the [Republican] nominee, he will be the nominee.”. During the politician’s appearance on the ABC talk show, guest host Sherri...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joy Behar
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Ana Navarro
Person
Monica Lewinsky
Person
Edie Falco
Person
Bill Clinton
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did Halyna Hutchins Tweet, ‘I Have Information That Will Lead To Hillary Clinton’s Arrest’?

An image shared on Instagram claims that before her death, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins tweeted, “I have information that will lead to Hillary Clinton’s arrest.”. There is no evidence Hutchins sent the tweet. Fact Check:. The image of Hutchins supposedly tweeting about former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has circulated in...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Hillary Clinton is seen dressed up as a CIRCUS CLOWN for Halloween in never-before-seen throwback photo shared by daughter Chelsea to celebrate her mom's 74th birthday

Chelsea Clinton has celebrated Halloween early with a throwback photo of her mother, Hillary Clinton, dressed up as a circus clown in honor of her 74th birthday. The global health advocate took to Twitter on Tuesday to pay tribute to the former secretary of state while sharing the never-before-seen family snapshot of them wearing matching clown costumes.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impeachment#American Crime Story#State Of Terror
Vanity Fair

Edie Falco on Playing Hillary Clinton: “Holy Crap, I Really Am Doing This”

The seventh episode of Impeachment: American Crime Story reveals a character it was probably difficult to imagine taking a back seat when the series first began: Hillary Clinton. Played by four-time Emmy winner Edie Falco, the then-first lady is seen only in brief glimpses in the first half of the season, as the affair between Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky—and its aftermath—takes focus. But in the seventh episode, titled “The Assassination of Monica Lewinsky,” the story breaks in the press. In one striking scene, Bill Clinton wakes up his wife and tells her what he claims is the truth—that he and Lewinsky never had an affair at all.
CELEBRITIES
Washington Examiner

Impeachment series doesn’t hide legal basis for 1990s probe into Clintons

What’s remarkable so far about an ongoing FX miniseries about the Bill Clinton impeachment saga is how accurately it portrays aspects of the legal cases. My colleague Tiana Lowe has deftly limned how the series makes a lot of “thoughtful choices” about how to portray Clinton inamorata Monica Lewinsky and how obviously guilty Clinton was of “systemic sexual harassment.” Likewise, Impeachment: American Crime Story really does a good job of showing, in a way seamlessly woven into the narrative, that various aspects of the former president’s behavior really did appear to constitute, yes, crimes.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Publisher
HollywoodLife
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vogue Magazine

Anna Wintour and Hillary Clinton Honor Huma Abedin and Her Memoir Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds

The old adage “show me your friends and I will tell you who you are” proved its value last night at a book party for Huma Abedin’s new memoir, Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds. A longtime aide to Hillary Clinton, Abedin was celebrated by a group that included Clinton, Michael Kors, Gloria Steinem, Sienna Miller, Diane von Furstenberg, Anette de la Renta, Stacey Bendet, and Anna Wintour. (The latter offered up her townhouse for the occasion.)
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TODAY.com

Former Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin talks about her new book

Her work as a longtime aide to Hillary Clinton and her marriage to disgraced former Congressman Anthony Weiner put Huma Abedin in a harsh spotlight, and she has mostly stayed silent. But now she joins TODAY in her first live interview to talk about her new memoir, “Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds.” “The book was amazing therapy for me,” she says. She also says she would not rule out a run for office.Nov. 1, 2021.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
HuffingtonPost

Dan Rather: 'Let's Go Brandon' Is Just Tip Of GOP's Degradation Of Democracy

Former CBS newsman Dan Rather blasted the anti-Joe Biden chant “Let’s go Brandon” as a sign of the Republican Party’s contempt for democracy. The phrase has become popular in right-wing circles since a sportscaster, interviewing NASCAR Xfinity driver Brandon Brown at a race, mistook a chant of “Fuck Joe Biden” for “Let’s go Brandon.”
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

Only Geraldo Rivera can change Fox News

Your comments last week about “Patriot Purge,” your colleague Tucker Carlson’s three-part series on the Jan. 6 riots, were blunt and devastating. The suggestion in the trailer for the series that the riot was a “false flag” operation was, as you rightly pointed out, “bulls---.”. Opinions to start the day,...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy