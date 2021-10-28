Man suspected of taking part in Rwandan genocide forced to leave US after living in Buffalo

A US senior citizen blocked from leaving Iran underwent a successful surgery in Tehran on Tuesday after authorities refused appeals to let him leave for treatment, his lawyer said. Baquer Namazi, a former UNICEF official, was freed from prison early last year but his lawyers say that authorities would not issue the naturalized US citizen an Iranian passport, which he needs to leave as Tehran does not recognize dual nationality. Three weeks after Namazi's family made an emotional plea to let him leave, the 84-year-old underwent an operation to clear a life-threatening blockage in one of the main arteries to his brain. "The surgery appears to have been a success and Baquer is awake, although he remains groggy," said his international counsel, Jared Genser.

