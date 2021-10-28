CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Man suspected of taking part in Rwandan genocide forced to leave US after living in Buffalo

By Evan Anstey
cnyhomepage.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man suspected of taking part in the Rwandan genocide had been living in Buffalo, but is no longer in the United States. In 1994, hundreds of thousands of members of the Tutsi ethnic group were killed by members of another ethnic group, the Hutus, in Rwanda,...

www.cnyhomepage.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
AFP

US citizen has surgery in Iran after appeal to leave denied

A US senior citizen blocked from leaving Iran underwent a successful surgery in Tehran on Tuesday after authorities refused appeals to let him leave for treatment, his lawyer said. Baquer Namazi, a former UNICEF official, was freed from prison early last year but his lawyers say that authorities would not issue the naturalized US citizen an Iranian passport, which he needs to leave as Tehran does not recognize dual nationality. Three weeks after Namazi's family made an emotional plea to let him leave, the 84-year-old underwent an operation to clear a life-threatening blockage in one of the main arteries to his brain. "The surgery appears to have been a success and Baquer is awake, although he remains groggy," said his international counsel, Jared Genser.
HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Jan. 8

Vaccinations were originally seen as a one-way ticket out of the pandemic, but many countries, including the U.S., have since found that containing COVID is trickier than anticipated. Amid a surging number of summer infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing pace of vaccinations, the virus has continued to spread over the last year. As health officials continue to urge unvaccinated people to get the COVID shot, new vaccine mandates have begun popping up here and abroad. In the U.S., many major cities are now requiring proof of vaccination for most indoor spaces, and overseas, similar requirements have been put into place. In fact, restrictions against unvaccinated people are already seeping into next year.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Arizona Mirror

Supreme Court unanimously strikes down mask mandate, ‘critical race theory’ bans

The Arizona Supreme Court found that several provisions of the 2022 budget, including a controversial ban on face mask mandates in K-12 schools, violate a provision of the state constitution requiring individual bills to encompass a single subject.  The ruling will likely bring about a seismic shift in the way lawmakers craft future budgets.  Less […] The post Supreme Court unanimously strikes down mask mandate, ‘critical race theory’ bans appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Iranian gunboats point machine guns, swarm US warship

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. Last week, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) deployed gunboats in the Sea of Oman and swarmed around the U.S. Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68). Footage of the encounter was...
MILITARY
USNI News

China and Russia Are Waging Irregular Warfare Against the United States: It is Time for a U.S. Global Response, Led by Special Operations Command

America’s adversaries already are fighting a sophisticated, enduring, low-intensity war against the United States and its allies. China and Russia’s ongoing campaigns demand the United States restructure its agencies, strategies, policies, and resources to better employ irregular warfare (IW) and meet the challenge. The U.S. government’s current approach to strategic competition is problematic, but there are military, technological, interagency, and combined approaches that would enable the nation to stay ahead of its adversaries and keep competition from escalating to kinetic warfare. Fortunately, the Department of Defense has a large, capable organization, with forces deployed around the world, that can employ IW to prevail in great power competition (GPC): U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF).
MILITARY
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Urged Vaccinated People Not to Do This

The light at the end of the tunnel has appeared once again. COVID cases in the U.S. have dropped more than 7 percent in the last week, while hospitalizations and deaths have dropped more than 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told McClatchy that the state of the pandemic in this country is still a "mixed bag" as we enter the holiday season. In order to keep these numbers going down, the infectious disease expert has offered some advice to vaccinated individuals.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rwandan Genocide#U S Immigration#Immigration Attorney#Tutsi#Hutus#The Justice Department#Criminal Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
althealthworks.com

Heinz Ketchup isn’t even a ketchup anymore, government health body rules

There are plenty of people who don’t always agree with Israel’s government, but many in the natural health movement are likely to agree with its health ministry’s latest ruling. Food companies are notorious for bending the rules when it comes to labeling their products: calling almond beverages “milk” when they...
FOOD & DRINKS
Telegraph

Russia cuts gas to Europe and amasses military on western borders

Russia dramatically cut its gas supply to Europe as it amassed troops on its western borders, triggering a response from the US military. State-controlled Gazprom has halved its supply to Ukraine since Monday after cutting gas completely to a pipeline through Poland. The move has been seen as the Kremlin’s...
ECONOMY
honknews.com

U.S. States to Start Distributing of Stimulus Checks

State governments in the United States are now responsible for their inhabitants’ welfare, after the federal government’s decision not to provide another stimulus check to citizens. While the federal government stepped in during the pandemic’s early stages, it is now up to states to give further economic help to families...
U.S. POLITICS
Telegraph

Royal Marines force US troops to surrender just days into training exercise

Royal Marines have forced US troops to surrender just days into a training exercise after eliminating almost the entire unit. The British commandos “dominated” US forces during a training exercise in California, using a new battle structure. The Telegraph understands the US forces asked for a “reset” half way into...
MILITARY
Esquire

The Supreme Court May Execute Steve Bannon's Plan to Destroy the Administrative State

On Monday, the Supreme Court heard challenges to the draconian Texas anti-choice law, a proceeding that might well be the first tolling of the death knell for the reproductive freedom that ensued after the Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade. This is undoubtedly a momentous bit of business, especially in the context of how we came to this 6-3 conservative majority on the high bench. However, on Friday, when very few people were watching, the Court took another action that is equally terrifying. Remember when Steve Bannon was yammering about destroying “the administrative state”? Members of the Supreme Court do. From the New York Times:
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy