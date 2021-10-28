CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

From 'dad bod' to 'fluffernutter,' Merriam-Webster adds 455 new words to the dictionary

By Gabriela Miranda, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KD8Hx_0cfY1Jcl00
In this Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, photo the word pandemic is displayed in a dictionary in Washington. Merriam-Webster on Monday announced pandemic as its 2020 word of the year. Jenny Kane, AP

" TBH " – or, to be honest – the world never stops changing and the Merriam-Webster dictionary has adapted by adding 455 new words.

The new set of words are categorized by online culture, politics, tech and science, coronavirus, food and more. Have you heard of Sen. Mitt Romney's favorite snack , a " fluffernutter "? It's defined as "a sandwich made with peanut butter and marshmallow crème between two slices of white sandwich bread," according to Merriam-Webster.

Additions influenced by the coronavirus pandemic include " super-spreader " and " vaccine passport ." Along with the pandemic came new slang, memes and an affinity for " dad bods ," defined as typical father physiques that are "slightly overweight and not extremely muscular."

Peanut butter jelly time: How healthy is the American classic? Experts weigh in

Amazon's new Kindle Paperwhite: Why I like reading books on this more than my phone or tablet

" Amirite " is slang for "am I right" and when used in a sentence looks like, "English spelling is consistently inconsistent, amirite?” Even social media made this year's dictionary with " FTW " (for the win) added as "often used to acknowledge a clever or funny response to a question or meme."

The cooking world has introduced us to quick and easy meals in an " air fryer " and recipes for " goetta ," which involves meat mixed with oats, onions and spices, and fried in the form of a patty.

Meanwhile, the fall season is perfect for " horchata ," a cold sweetened beverage made from ground rice or almonds usually topped with cinnamon.

Here's a list of other words and slang you need to know according to Merriam-Webster:

  • " fourth trimester ": the three-month period immediately following giving birth in which the mother typically recovers from childbirth and adjusts to caring for her infant.

  • " ghost kitchen ": a commercial cooking facility used for the preparation of food consumed off the premises – called also cloud kitchen, dark kitchen.

  • " faux-hawk ": a hairstyle resembling a Mohawk in having a central ridge of upright hair but with the sides gathered or slicked upward or back instead of shaved.

  • " doorbell camera ": a small camera that is designed for use on an exterior door, includes or connects to a doorbell and often has a built-in microphone and speaker.

  • " whataboutism ": the act or practice of responding to an accusation of wrongdoing by claiming that an offense committed by another is similar or worse; also, the response itself. The synonymous term "whataboutery" is more common in British English.

Follow Gabriela Miranda on Twitter: @itsgabbymiranda

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: From 'dad bod' to 'fluffernutter,' Merriam-Webster adds 455 new words to the dictionary

Comments / 0

Related
WFAE

'TBH' and 'dad bod' are among Merriam-Webster's 455 newest words. Because language

The pandemic pushed more culture and communication online than ever, and the wordsmiths at Merriam-Webster were watching. They've added 455 new words and definitions to the dictionary for October to keep up with the evolving English language. "The quick and informal nature of messaging, texting, and tweeting has contributed to...
WNAW

“Dad Bod”, “Super-Spreader”, Among New Words Added To Dictionary

The times they are a-changin'...Merriam-Webster just added over 450 words and phrases to its online dictionary. And the new words are grouped into several categories including the coronavirus, technology and science, politics, pop culture, food, and more. They include "faux-hawk", "air-fryer", "ghost kitchen", "dad bod", "whataboutism", "vaccine passport", and "TBH"....
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did Halyna Hutchins Tweet, ‘I Have Information That Will Lead To Hillary Clinton’s Arrest’?

An image shared on Instagram claims that before her death, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins tweeted, “I have information that will lead to Hillary Clinton’s arrest.”. There is no evidence Hutchins sent the tweet. Fact Check:. The image of Hutchins supposedly tweeting about former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has circulated in...
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

The Only Foods Anthony Bourdain Refused To Eat

The unofficial theme of Anthony Bourdain's food television shows was rooted in the virtues of being a gracious and accommodating visitor. He said as much in a 2011 interview with the Harvard Business Review: "I put a real premium on being a good guest, meaning you accept what is offered in good faith and a smile, and do your best to just be grateful and a good guest and respect your host and their traditions, and try to play along, even if it's uncomfortable."
CELEBRITIES
althealthworks.com

Heinz Ketchup isn’t even a ketchup anymore, government health body rules

There are plenty of people who don’t always agree with Israel’s government, but many in the natural health movement are likely to agree with its health ministry’s latest ruling. Food companies are notorious for bending the rules when it comes to labeling their products: calling almond beverages “milk” when they...
FOOD & DRINKS
psychologytoday.com

Can a Dying Love Be Reignited?

Most couples don't seek help until their relationship problems have become deeply entrenched. Those questioning whether it's worth making an effort to heal a broken relationship may benefit from exploring a few key variables. Asking honest, probing questions and making a structured commitment can help couples recover their lost intimacy.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitt Romney
audacy.com

Man reveals hack for microwaving popcorn no one seemed to know about

Not everyone is a master in the kitchen, but if there is one thing anyone can manage cooking, it's popcorn. Most microwaves include a popcorn button, making it almost impossible to ruin. However, someone recently revealed a step in the popcorn making process no one seemed to know about, until...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dictionary#Fluffernutter#New Slang#Ap#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Meme
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Recipes
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

291K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy