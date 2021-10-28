CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Range Res. Refuses to Drill More in 2022 – Production to Stay Flat

marcellusdrilling.com
 6 days ago

For a variety of reasons, but mainly due to investor pressure, Range Resources will continue to produce about the same amount of...

marcellusdrilling.com

MarketWatch

Oil prices extend losses as API data reportedly show a weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies rose by 3.6 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 29, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed an inventory decline of 552,000 barrels for gasoline, but distillate stockpiles edged up by 573,000 barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub, meanwhile, fell by 882,000 barrels for the week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories up by 300,000 barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for supply declines of 900,000 barrels for gasoline and 1.5 million barrels for distillates. Oil prices extended losses into the electronic trading session after the API data. December West Texas Intermediate crude was at $83.27 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $83.91 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures settle lower as natural-gas prices mark first gain in 4 sessions

U.S. oil futures settled lower on Tuesday as traders weighed the potential outcome of a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies later this week. OPEC+ is expected to increase production by another 400,000 barrels a day this month, but "there is some evidence that some of the smaller producers are struggling to increase their output to the levels required," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery fell 14 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $83.91 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Natural-gas prices, meanwhile, finished higher, after three consecutive session declines. December natural gas rose 36 cents, or 6.9%, to settle at $5.542 per million British thermal units. Prices lost 4.4% on Monday.
TRAFFIC
Houston Chronicle

Oil driller Diamondback braces for 10% price shock in shale sector

Shale driller Diamondback Energy Inc. is bracing for a 10 percent jump in costs next year amid supply-chain snarls rippling through the oil industry. Although oilfield-service companies have been up front about the squeeze they’re feeling from higher labor and material costs, the explorers that hire them have been largely mum -- until Diamondback dropped a bombshell on a Tuesday morning conference call.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Canadian Oil Collapses at Cushing

Canadian heavy crude's price collapsed at the U.S. trading hub of Cushing. Canadian heavy crude’s price collapsed at the U.S. trading hub of Cushing as refiners shun heavy and higher-sulfur crude for lighter grades that are less expensive to process in refineries. Western Canadian Select’s discount for December to West...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Res#Commodity Prices#Range Resources
marcellusdrilling.com

Who Certifies Responsibly Sourced Gas (RSG) & How Does it Work?

Seems like everybody is getting “responsible” all of a sudden. Over the past year, we went from nobody hearing of “responsibly sourced gas” (RSG) to now almost everyone clamoring to hop onto the RSG bandwagon. At least that seems to be the case here in the Marcellus/Utica. The nascent RSG movement is rapidly developing. By our count, there are four independent organizations/programs that certify parts of the natural gas industry and provide a certification that gas is responsibly produced and/or sourced. So far there have been at least seven (maybe more) major M-U drillers and several M-U pipeline companies to sign on for RSG certification. We try to make sense of the RSG landscape below…
UTICA, NY
The Independent

Energy supplier goes bust amid gas price boom

Another small energy supplier has gone bust amid a squeeze on the sector caused by a spike in global gas prices.Bluegreen Energy Services, which had just 5,900 customers, has stopped trading, regulator Ofgem said on Monday.The supplier becomes the 14th to go out of business in the last two months, as global gas prices soar.With the global price rise in gas pushing up costs to buy energy, we know this is a worrying time for many people and news of suppliers going out of business is unsettling. If a supplier exits the market, we're making sure you are protected 👇https://t.co/L6toJt0sAN...
TRAFFIC
marcellusdrilling.com

Although NatGas Prices are High, New Pipes Won’t Get Built – Why?

In a normal world where freedom rings throughout the land and free enterprise and capitalism rule, if the price of a commodity like natural gas soars, new drilling would happen and new pipelines (midstream infrastructure) would get built. In a warped world where wokey leftists demand divestment from “fossil fuels” those things don’t happen. Right now we desperately need more pipelines and more drilling. Neither is happening. RBN Energy explains how lack of new pipeline capacity is holding back new drilling–and why it’s happening, particularly in the Marcellus/Utica…
UTICA, NY
The Motley Fool

3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

For those investors seeking a strong oil and gas pure play, ConocoPhillips is laser-focused on drilling. Chevron has a diversified business model that helps to smooth out the ups and downs inherent to the oil business. Enbridge is a giant in the most stable part of the energy patch --...
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
marcellusdrilling.com

Chesapeake Picks Nabors Industries as Preferred OFS Dance Partner

Chesapeake Energy, which has gone through a transformation since declaring bankruptcy earlier this year, announced yesterday it has selected oilfield services (OFS) company Nabors Industries as its preferred drilling contractor across all of the company’s shale oil and natural gas assets moving forward. Nabors is Chessy’s new dancing partner. What’s that? Who is Nabors?
THEATER & DANCE
marcellusdrilling.com

Divorce: EQT Sells 1/2 Bcf/d of Capacity on Mountain Valley Pipe

It’s splitsville for EQT and Equitrans Midstream, the midstream company that was once part of EQT. In releasing details about third quarter performance, EQT announced yesterday it has sold nearly half of its contracted capacity with Equitrans for the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP). MVP, when it goes online next year, will ship gas south. It seems EQT is looking West. In the same announcement yesterday, EQT said it has signed a new contract with the Rockies Express (REX) pipeline to ship even more of its gas to markets in the Midwest.
ECONOMY
Washington Post

Prepare to Pay More for Electric Drills and Power Saws

Power tools are about to get a lot more expensive in the U.S. Stanley Black & Decker Inc., which makes drills, saws and lawn mowers, already raised global prices 4% to 5% in the third quarter to try to keep up with runaway commodity and shipping costs. But the company, which reported earnings for the period on Thursday, said that it now expects to spend an extra $690 million this year on raw materials and logistics services, a substantial step up from an estimate of $460 million in July. Spot pricing for shipping containers is as much as seven times higher than what Stanley was paying earlier this year, and the average time required to ferry goods from Asian suppliers to North American facilities has stretched to 85 days from 40 in more normal times. Stanley is paying up for premium freight options to speed delivery of high-priority components and satisfy a surge in demand for home-improvement products, which is still going strong even as pandemic restrictions fade. It’s also stockpiling inventory, to the detriment of its free cash flow, which swung to the negative in the quarter.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Canada boosts U.S. natgas exports, drills more as global prices surge

CALGARY, Alberta/NEW YORK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Demand has jumped for relatively cheap Canadian natural gas, driving exports to the United States to three-year highs and prompting producers in Canada to boost capital spending and drilling activity. Global natural gas prices have hit multi-year highs as world economies recover from...
TRAFFIC
jwnenergy.com

Precision Drilling’s Q3 revenue up more than 50% from year ago as drilling ramps up

Precision Drilling Corporation says it lost $38 million in its latest quarter as drilling ramped up and revenue rose more than 50 per cent compared with a year ago. The Calgary-based company says the loss amounted to $2.86 per diluted share for the year ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $28.5 million or $2.08 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
BBC

Isle of Wight oil exploration drilling plan refused

A plan for exploratory oil drilling on the Isle of Wight has been refused. Council planning officers had recommended consent for two boreholes near Arreton, despite receiving more than 1,000 objections from residents. However, the island's planning committee unanimously rejected the UK Oil and Gas Investments proposal. Members said the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Houston Chronicle

U.S. energy secretary sees gasoline prices easing but blames OPEC

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said U.S. gasoline prices could decline by early December and singled out OPEC as a reason for why Americans have been paying more at the pump. “That oil market is controlled by a cartel,” Granholm said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday. “That cartel is...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

U.S. shale producers signal more oil coming, as OPEC counts on restraint

Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producers' decision this year to resist pumping more oil even as prices surge could be nearing an end, according to company executives. Several major oil companies, including BP Plc (BP.L), Chevron Corp (CVX.N) and Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N), are planning to increase output or shale spending next year, undercutting OPEC's tight supply management that has pushed crude oil prices above $80 a barrel as global demand for fuel rebounded more swiftly than many anticipated.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wtvbam.com

Oil falls after China releases reserves of gasoline, diesel

TOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices fell on Monday after China said it released reserves of gasoline and diesel to boost supply, while investors unwound long positions ahead of an OPEC+ meeting on Nov. 4. China released reserves of the two fuels to increase market supply and support price stability in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

