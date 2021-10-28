Letter: More solar good for climate

Tuesday’s announcement that more than 100 countries have joined a U.S. and E.U.-led coalition to cut 30% of methane emissions by 2030 injected a welcome burst of energy into the COP 26 meetings in Glasgow after Monday’s lackluster launch. Despite the fact that the world’s biggest methane emitters —China, Russia and India, which together contribute 35% of methane emissions—have not signed on, it’s a significant step that could go a long way toward meeting the climate conference’s goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. Methane, which comes from landfills, agriculture and the energy industry, is the second-largest contributor to global warming after carbon dioxide and is responsible for more than a quarter of current global warming, says Ilissa Ocko, senior climate scientist at the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF). “Cutting methane is the fastest, most effective way to slow down warming now.” The pledged reductions alone would slash warming projections by 0.2°C, according to the United Nations Global Methane Assessment .

