Energy Industry

Letter: More solar good for climate

By Submitted
Ukiah Daily Journal
 6 days ago

There are glimmers of hope for the climate crisis to improve eventually. One of those glimmers happened when California passed a law that all new single family and multi family dwellings up to 3 stories high must include solar panels as of Jan. 1, 2020. Something good!. Half of...

Related
Grand Forks Herald

Letter: We must strengthen climate commitment

The Earth needs our help! In 2015, Pope Francis issued an encyclical calling for those who have contributed the most to climate change to do their part in restoring our world. As the largest historical contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, the United States has a moral and practical responsibility to reach net zero emissions by 2050. I have joined state legislators across the United States calling on the federal government to strengthen our national climate commitments at COP26 this week.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Minnesota

Xcel Energy Commits To Net-Zero Carbon Goal By 2050

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —   Xcel Energy announced Monday the company’s goal to achieve zero greenhouse gas emissions from its natural gas business by 2050. According to the release, “Xcel Energy is the only major U.S. energy provider to announce its commitment to provide 100% carbon-free electricity for reducing greenhouse gas emissions across three large sectors of the economy: electricity, natural gas use in buildings, and transportation.” “Our vision for delivering net-zero energy by 2050 is an important evolution in our clean energy leadership,” said Bob Frenzel, president and CEO of Xcel Energy. Frenzel said the effort to deliver clean energy will give...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Daily Freeman

Letter: Climate leadership we can appreciate

The fight over Danskammer is finally over. Citing its incompatibility with the state’s landmark Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA), the state Department of Environmental Conservation has denied Danskammer Energy LLC its required permit. This is climate leadership we can appreciate as the world gathers at this moment for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
chestertownspy.org

Letter to Editor: Place Solar Where it Belongs, Not on Open Space

Putting a utility scale solar generation project on a valuable land resource, the Clark Farm, is not in the best interests of Kent County’s or Chestertown’s economic future in addition to violating Kent County Land Use Ordinance regulations. Why would you want to remove the opportunity costs on a property...
KENT COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Bangor Daily News

Letter: CMP corridor helps address climate change

Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. We are all worried about climate change, which we are. in the summer droughts and intense rainfall that washes out roads. What will the future hold for our children and grandchildren? Action to...
beverlyreview.net

Trust fund for clean energy good for climate

Here’s a way to combat climate change that doesn’t increase living costs. The government sets up a clean energy trust fund. Payments or dividends are sent to families in anticipation of higher costs for fuels and other commodities. How does this happen? In order to discourage use of fossil fuels,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Rochelle News-Leader

More solar power could be seen in the Rochelle area soon

ROCHELLE – Rochelle City Manager Jeff Fiegenschuh said last week that more solar panels and power could be seen in Rochelle and around the area in the next few years at both businesses and homes. The state’s new energy bill requires the city to have a solar power policy within...
ROCHELLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Solar Installations#Solar Panels#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Climate Change#Pg E
The Skanner News

Letter to the Editor: About the UN Climate Change Conference

The 26th UN Climate Change Conference begins on Halloween. We should be frightened. So far global leaders have failed to take the action necessary to avert climate disaster. Oregon leadership is scant better. The Climate Protection Program, designed to clamp down on statewide greenhouse gas emissions, proposes to exempt the six largest GHG emitters in the state. That’s right. Gas-fired energy plants will not be part of the program. The gas industry says it’s doing enough already. Where have we heard that before?
ENVIRONMENT
princewilliamtimes.com

LETTER: Let’s cover Northern Virginia in solar panels first

I fully support the approach outlined by Julie Bolthouse in your article, “Rural counties wrestle with solar power demands from Northern Virginia.”. I would like to add three thoughts to the discussion. First, at some point the growth in “for profit” solar farms will drive [Dominion Energy] to increase the size or install new power transmission systems. This means some of our neighbors will have land taken for this infrastructure.
VIRGINIA STATE
Lancaster Online

Regional program will help climate (letter)

Climate change is one of the greatest threats we face. We are already starting to see the effects here in Pennsylvania, such as stronger storms and more flooding. Pennsylvania is the third-dirtiest state in the country in terms of carbon pollution, a major cause of climate change. Pennsylvania is moving toward linking to a regional program to reduce carbon pollution from power plants: the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.
POLITICS
VTDigger

Good legislation helps the EPA fight climate change

Americans are waking up to the reality of the climate crisis. So, we should celebrate the Biden administration’s finalizing its first new climate rule, which slashes the use of greenhouse gases warming the planet hundreds to thousands of times more than carbon dioxide. The Environmental Protection Agency regulation establishes a...
U.S. POLITICS
lailluminator.com

Louisiana governor discusses solar and wind farms at U.N. climate conference

Gov. John Bel Edwards touted Louisiana’s future with alternative energies, like solar and wind, in front of an international audience at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties in Glasgow, Scotland on Monday. Edwards was among many government leaders from around the world to attend the conference,...
LOUISIANA STATE
TIME

A Methane Pledge Is the First Good News Out of COP26. Nothing Else Will Be as Easy

Tuesday’s announcement that more than 100 countries have joined a U.S. and E.U.-led coalition to cut 30% of methane emissions by 2030 injected a welcome burst of energy into the COP 26 meetings in Glasgow after Monday’s lackluster launch. Despite the fact that the world’s biggest methane emitters —China, Russia and India, which together contribute 35% of methane emissions—have not signed on, it’s a significant step that could go a long way toward meeting the climate conference’s goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. Methane, which comes from landfills, agriculture and the energy industry, is the second-largest contributor to global warming after carbon dioxide and is responsible for more than a quarter of current global warming, says Ilissa Ocko, senior climate scientist at the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF). “Cutting methane is the fastest, most effective way to slow down warming now.” The pledged reductions alone would slash warming projections by 0.2°C, according to the United Nations Global Methane Assessment .
ENVIRONMENT

