If you take the kids Trick or Treating this year, you're likely going to run into a home with a teal pumpkin on a doorstep. The Halloween season means there is an abundance of candy, spooky decorations, and giddy people wondering what their costume will be this year, but some kids just don't want any candy. Some are allergic. It is becoming normal to see a teal pumpkin resting on neighbors' doorsteps, but do you really know what that teal pumpkin means?

CELEBRATIONS ・ 26 DAYS AGO