Bill Belichick has been among the most forward-thinking head coaches in the NFL over the span of his Hall of Fame career. Until now, apparently. As analytics takes on an increasingly important role in teams’ decision-making, Belichick has suddenly become the most conservative coach in the league. Per the Boston Globe, there have been seven instances throughout the season when Belichick has opted not to go for it on fourth down when analytics said to do so. They have only gone for it on fourth down three times this season — two in garbage time late in the Patriots’ 28-13 loss to the Saints.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO