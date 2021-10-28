Police investigating shooting in Lafayette

Police are investigating a shooting in the City of Lafayette.

Lafayette Police Department held a press conference Thursday at the scene of the shooting in the 3200 block of Louisiana Avenue.

Police say that two people were shot Thursday around 9:30 am and received non-life-threatening injuries, noting that they believe this incident was not part of a trend, but an isolated incident.

The victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment, according to a spokesperson for the Lafayette Police Department.

LPD's public information officer Sgt. Robin Green told KATC that a victim then fled to a nearby grocery store parking lot in the 2700 block of Louisiana Avenue looking for help. KATC reached out to the store's owners, who did not want to be on camera, but they said their grocery store was not involved in the incident — just a parking lot that was pulled up in at random.

Brittany Guy lives and works in the area where this happened, and has been a Lafayette resident her whole life. She told KATC that the amount violent crimes she is seeing in the area are unfortunate.

"We're all struggling, we're all trying to figure out things, you know, a lot of people have issues when it comes to how they feel and just different stuff that's going on," Guy said. "And as a parent in the community, I know there's a lot of other avenues we can go to that's not shooting, like counseling."

KATC also spoke with a nearby business owner who wanted to remain anonymous. He said he has been open on the same corner for 26 years and nothing like this has ever happened so close to his shop.

Sgt. Green noted that LPD encourages everyone to stay alert and remember that officers are here to help.

"Always be aware of your surroundings, especially with the holiday season, that's one of the main things we like to stress is that be aware of your surroundings," Green said. "Always keep your cell phones charged, you never know, you might come across something — a crime or something — or be involved in something where you need Lafayette Police Department to respond."

Call Lafayette Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS if you have any information on this shooting.

