High School

High school posts photos of students appearing to give lap dances to staff during ‘man pageant’

By Darcie Loreno, Nexstar Media Wire
 6 days ago

HAZARD, Ky. (WJW) — A high school in Kentucky is under investigation after photos were posted to social media showing male students wearing little clothing and apparently giving lap dances to staff members.

The photos were posted to the Hazard High School Athletics Facebook page, Fox News reported. The page appears to have been taken down.

Man taped to seat on Frontier flight after allegedly groping, assaulting flight attendants

According to Fox News, the incident was part of a homecoming event called a “man pageant.” It reportedly had been listed as an event on the school’s Facebook page.

Screenshots of the photos were shared on social media, and Fox News reported they include Principal Donald Mobelini, who is also the mayor of Hazard, laughing and participating. Teen girls are also seen wearing Hooters costumes in the school gym.

Mobelini and the district did not respond to Fox News’ requests for comment.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reported the district’s Superintendent Sondra Combs is investigating what happened. She also apologized and said “disciplinary action” has been taken.

