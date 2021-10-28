CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Brandin Cooks Seemingly Unhappy With Texans’ Plans; Should Patriots Pursue Reunion With Receiver?

CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03zxlR_0cfXzzDx00

By Michael Hurley , CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Being a part of the Houston Texans organization right now is not the most exciting time. The team is 1-6, the star quarterback remains away from the team due to 22 women accusing him of sexual assault, the owner is in a bit of trouble for using some anti-Asian language at a golf tournament, and the dysfunction seems to have no end.

Brandin Cooks might be kind of sick of it.

On Wednesday afternoon, after the Texans traded away running back Mark Ingram, Cooks sent out the following message via Twitter: “This is bulls—. Such a joke.”

Clearly, Cooks is not having the best time in Houston. The Texans are 5-18 since he joined the team, and the trading away of the player with second-most yards from scrimmage (behind Cooks) indicates there’s not much hope for this season.

Perhaps, then, the team and Cooks will seek a trade before next week’s deadline. If the Texans don’t believe in competing this year, and if Cooks doesn’t believe in the team’s direction, then Houston could seek to acquire some draft capital. (The Texans didn’t get a whole lot for Ingram, but could possibly fetch a decent return for Cooks, who’s under contract for another season.)

And if Cooks is on the block, it would make sense for Bill Belichick to make a call to former understudy Nick Caserio.

As it stands now, it’s not entirely clear if the Patriots are actually in a position to make a run at the postseason. They’re 3-4, and the only teams they’ve beaten are the Jets (1-5) and the lowly Texans — and even that win was far from convincing.

They’re facing the 4-2 Chargers this week, and they’re hosting the Browns (4-3) in Week 10, with a trip to Carolina (3-4) sandwiched in between. Win all three of those games, and the Patriots are in business at 6-4. Drop a couple, and the outlook isn’t quite as rosy at 4-6.

Yet if Belichick and the Patriots look ahead and project a lot of winning in the final two months of the season, then they certainly could benefit from adding Cooks.

Somehow, impossibly, Cooks is still just 28 years old. Now in his eighth NFL season, he ranks 128th in NFL history with 7,382 receiving yards. He’s missed just three regular-season games since 2015. He’s topped 1,000 receiving yards in all five seasons when he’s played at least 15 games.

That included a 65-catch, 1,082-yard, 7-touchdown showing in his lone season in New England in 2017. He also caught six passes for 100 yards and drew two critical pass interference penalties against the top-ranked Jaguars defense in the AFC Championship Game that year.

(In case you forgot, the Patriots traded a first-round pick — No. 32 overall — to the Saints to acquire Cooks. The Patriots then traded Cooks for the Rams’ first-round pick, No. 23 overall. There were some later-round picks moving in those deals, but that was the crux of the trades.)

The Patriots also aren’t in position to reject any upgrades at the receiver position. With 59 targets, Jakobi Meyers has been the team’s No. 1 receiving option. Meyers also ranks 36th in the NFL in receiving yards and has yet to catch a touchdown in his three-year career. Kendrick Bourne has 22 receptions for 350 yards and two touchdowns, Nelson Agholor has 19 receptions for 275 yards and two touchdowns, and that’s the extent of the Patriots’ wide receiver production. (N’Keal Harry has three receptions for 47 yards.)

Cooks currently has 502 receiving yards with the Texans, with Davis Mills as his quarterback. Cooks has 112 more yards than Meyers, who leads the Patriots with 390 receiving yards. (The Texans trailing as often as they are has likely led to some more passing opportunities for Cooks, but it’s not as if the Patriots have had too many comfortable leads late in games to diminish passing production.)

As the field and playbook might open up a bit for rookie Mac Jones, a veteran burner like Cooks would help the league’s 16th-ranked offense climb closer toward the top 10.

Cooks wouldn’t hurt the Patriots’ salary cap this season, as the Texans converted $10 million of his 2021 salary into a signing bonus in the spring. He is, however, due $12.5 million next season.

It’s all speculation, of course. But whenever a former Patriots hits the news like this — Jamie Collins, LeGarrette Blount, Kyle Van Noy, Trent Brown come to mind — it’s only natural to wonder if Belichick will seek a reunion. In this case, with the Patriots in position to benefit from a player like Cooks, a second go-round in New England would make a lot of sense for the right price.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Patriots Star Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charges

Former New England Patriots defensive back Patrick Chung was arrested yesterday on multiple charges, according to a new report. Chung was charged with assault and battery on a family/household member and vandalizing property, per Jeff Howe of The Athletic. The three-time Super Bowl champion will reportedly be arraigned today in...
QUINCY, MA
985thesportshub.com

Hear what Tom Brady said to Bill Belichick and Mac Jones after Sunday’s game

Tom Brady elected to keep most of his interactions with his former teammates to himself after his 19-17 win over the Patriots on Sunday. While we’ll probably never know what was said between him and Bill Belichick in their 20-minute postgame meeting in the Buccaneers locker room, some of his on-field greetings have made their way to social media.
NFL
FanSided

New England Patriots rumors: 1 Odell Beckham Jr. trade the Browns must consider

Perhaps the ultimate reclamation project for New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick would be trading for and reviving the career of one Odell Beckham Jr. If you are a Patriots fan, you know we’ve done this trade rumor dance many times when it comes to Beckham Jr. dating back to his time with the New York Giants. So, could and would Belichick make those rumors a reality now that the one quarterback the 28-year-old receiver wanted to play for is now leading the way for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
NESN.com

Mac Jones For Deshaun Watson? Making Sense Of Recent Patriots Chatter

Some interesting bits of conflicting New England Patriots reporting slipped through the cracks last week. And along the way, they produced this wild trade idea: Mac Jones for Deshaun Watson. First, a quick summation of the situation in Houston. Watson, one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, requested a...
NFL
NESN

Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Week 8 Victory Over Chargers

Just like that, the New England Patriots have their biggest win of the season. It wasn’t always pretty, but Bill Belichick’s team on Sunday defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 27-24 on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Rookie Mac Jones struggled for the Patriots, completing just 18 of 35 passes for 217 yards in the win. Sophomore sensation Justin Herbert also scuffled for the Chargers, completing 18 of 35 passes for 223 yards, two touchdowns and two picks.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Patriots#Rams#American Football#Cbs Boston Boston#Anti Asian#Twitter#Browns
NESN

Patriots Wideout Makes Honest Admission About Mac Jones Pick-Six

FOXBORO, Mass. — Don’t blame Mac Jones for the rookie quarterback’s late-game pick-six. Speaking Wednesday at Gillette Stadium, New England Patriots wideout Kendrick Bourne admitted he ran the wrong route variation on that pivotal play. Jones’ pass deflected off Bourne’s fingers and straight to cornerback Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, who returned it 42 yards for a touchdown.
NFL
AOL Corp

Report: Patriots Did Not Pursue Notable Quarterback Trade

Depending on who you ask, the New England Patriots attempted to find a way to reunite with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo this past offseason. ESPN writer Seth Wickersham’s new book “It’s Better to Be Feared” claims that the Patriots offered the San Francisco 49ers a second-round pick for Garoppolo on Day 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft. San Francisco reportedly declined, asking for a first-rounder instead.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
Pats Pulpit

Patriots finally seem to have found an offensive line combination that works

While projected as one of the best units in the league entering the regular season, the New England Patriots’ offensive line has actually proven itself as a major Achilles heel for the team early this year. While individual performance has been an issue, the biggest problem for the group was its lack of stability.
NFL
CBS Sports

Jets players, coach Rob Saleh unhappy with Patriots running up the score in blowout loss

The New York Jets' tale of torment at the hands of the Bill Belichick-led New England Patriots has been one that has lasted over 20 years and counting. It's also one that has persisted into the post-Tom Brady era of Patriots football. The 2021 season has already seen the Patriots sweep the Jets yet again, with their Week 7 matchup leaving Gang Green with particularly bitter feelings.
NFL
NESN

These Six Players Reportedly Could Be Traded; Should Patriots Pursue?

L.J. Collier, DL (Seahawks) Andre Dillard, OL (Eagles) Kyle Fuller, CB (Broncos) Andy Isabella, WR (Cardinals) None of the aforementioned players would qualify as blockbuster additions, but at least a couple of them might be interesting targets for the Patriots. Ingram, now 32 years old, is well past the prime...
NFL
CBS Boston

Patriots-Chargers Week 8 Predictions: Can New England Pull Off A Road Upset In Los Angeles?

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots are feeling pretty good about themselves after absolutely crushing the New York Jets last weekend. It was New England’s first home victory of the season, and this weekend, the team will look to come through with another first. That would be their first win streak of the season. But it won’t be easy, not with the Patriots paying a visit to the 4-2 Los Angeles Chargers. New England has to win this game to be viewed as a serious playoff contender. Will the Patriots pull it off out west? Here is how the WBZ-TV and CBS Boston...
NFL
CBS Boston

Patriots On Outside Looking In, But Firmly In AFC Playoff Mix At Midway Point Of Season

BOSTON (CBS) — Week 8 is in the books in the NFL, and things are looking a lot better for the New England Patriots than they were just two weeks ago. Winning back-to-back games will do that for any team in what is shaping up to be an interesting season in the AFC. The Patriots are back to .500, sitting at 4-4 following a 27-24 win over the Chargers in Los Angeles over the weekend. That has New England just on the outside of the AFC playoff picture, but the Patriots have started to put their toe in the door. Keep...
NFL
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
40K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy