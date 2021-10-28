CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Team investigates the paranormal history buried beneath the surface of the Arkansas State Crime Lab

By Claire Kreuz
WREG
WREG
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PP1tr_0cfXzd3D00

As Halloween draws near, we’re diving into the world of the paranormal with an investigation into Little Rock’s Natural Resources area.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The home of the Arkansas State Crime Lab is bound to have a few spirits lingering around, but Sweet N Sour Paranormal uncovered the stories buried below the surface.

A full moon shined down on the Arkansas State Crime Lab, the home of investigations into unexpected deaths across the state, just as Sweet N Sour Paranormal began their investigation into what or who could be hiding around the corner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kHQQk_0cfXzd3D00

The paranormal hunters were called by a family who lives in a home that backs up to the crime lab after they experienced a few things that could not be explained.

“That’s where I was when I saw the bottle of cleaner, it had been on the counter against the backsplash. I looked up and it’s sitting upright in the middle of the kitchen floor,” the homeowner, who wanted to remain anonymous, said.

Sweet N Sour Paranormal group investigates paranormal places in Arkansas

It didn’t take long for the spirit seekers to start experiencing the supernatural themselves. Early on, Michelle Martindill said she saw a ghost outside. Inside the home, the hunters saw a figure of someone on a tool called an SLS device, which they say picks up humans and those that can’t be seen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KbaIr_0cfXzd3D00

Martindill calls herself the clairvoyant of the group and said the spirits just want to share their stories. While some of those tales can be traced back to the crime lab, others were buried underground before the buildings ever existed.

Before crimes were solved there, it was a home for the troubled

The property housing the lab has had a somewhat nefarious past, opening its doors off Markham in 1883 as the Arkansas Lunatic Asylum.

“Into that mix, you also throw folks who were suffering from addiction. You had drug addicts, alcoholics,” State Historian David Ware said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YYu2s_0cfXzd3D00

Ware said mental health care was held to the same standards as today, meaning the asylum was constantly overcrowded.

“When you have hundreds of people confined, you’re going to have deaths,” Ware said. “Of course, they were simply buried on the grounds.”

Is the Arkansas State Capitol haunted? FOX 16 News joins Sweet N Sour Paranormal to find out

As the asylum expanded and became the Arkansas State Hospital of Nervous Diseases and then just the Arkansas State Hospital, those bodies needed to move.

“At some point in the 20th century, most of the graves were relocated to a site further out Markham street,” Ware said.

That site is now known as the Natural Resources area.

“Something like 4,000 burials were relocated out to that area,” Ware said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xA6lr_0cfXzd3D00

By the 1970’s it was growing rapidly and again the graves needed to move.

“But approximately 1500 to 2,000 burials were left in place,” Ware said.

Walking through the grass, some markers remain.

Can you identify these Halloween candy favorites?

As Sweet N Sour finished their investigation, they left the family with a better understanding of the souls lingering in the shadows.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WREG

15k fake vaccination cards seized at Memphis port

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Vaccination cards have become a hot commodity as more businesses require employees and patrons be vaccinated against the coronavirus. U.S. Customs agents say nearly 15,000 fake cards have come into the United States through Memphis. The agents say that it appears all of the cards are coming from foreign countries. They became […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis police issues search for missing man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police are asking for your help in search of a 25-year-old man. According to police, Jovon Henderson rented a U-Haul truck in Memphis on Oct. 19 and was scheduled to travel to Lansing, Michigan, where he was supposed to drop the truck off by Oct. 23. He has not been heard […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Ice cream shop joins fight to stop juvenile crime

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Violent acts like murder, rape, and robberies with AR-style weapons have all committed by teens this year, according to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office. Juvenile violence has become a major issue. Now, an ice cream shop in Cooper-Young is joining the fight to stop it. “I watch the news every morning. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Little Rock, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
WREG

Teen shot in Orange Mound drive-by, father wants answers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Memphis father is now working to get his 17-year-old son back on track after he was shot in Orange Mound Saturday afternoon. He didn’t want to be identified but said his son was walking home from the store with three other teens when the shots rang out. “We heard the gunfire. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

TN Supreme Court to hear appeal in Memphis murder case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Supreme Court is set to hear a Memphis-based murder case Wednesday. In 2011 a judge sentenced a then-24-year-old Tommie Phillips to life in prison after he was found guilty of a brutal murder. A jury convicted him of murder, multiple counts of kidnapping, two counts of attempted murder as well […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

3 shot in Orange Mound, police search for suspects

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police need your help identifying individuals responsible for shooting at four young men in Orange Mound on Saturday. Police say four male juveniles were walking on Deadrick Avenue near Baltimore Street when a man in a white 4-door Nissan Altima with black wheels shot at them. Three victims were shot and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Crime#Sweet N Sour Paranormal#Sls
WREG

Police say Memphis man beaten with crowbar by son

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to an aggravated assault call from Methodist Hospital after a 78-year-old man arrived with several injuries, apparently from his 55-year old son. Memphis Police said that Theddious Mayes has been charged with aggravated assault/ domestic violence, aggravated abuse of an elderly adult and neglect of a vulnerable adult. Police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mississippi woman killed in her own driveway

BATESVILLE, MS – Batesville Police are investigating the death of a woman who was shot in her own driveway Saturday afternoon. According to Batesville Police Chief Kerry Pittman, officers responded to a shooting call at an address on Vick St. Kim Davis-Robinson, 45, was found inside of her car with multiple gunshot wounds. A witness, […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WREG

US prisons face staff shortages as officers quit amid COVID

At a Georgia state House of Representatives hearing on prison conditions in September, a corrections officer called in to testify, interrupting his shift to tell lawmakers how dire conditions had become. On a “good day,” he told lawmakers, he had maybe six or seven officers to supervise roughly 1,200 people. He said he had recently […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WREG

WREG

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
732K+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy