Democratic leaders in Congress think they are nearing a deal on reforms that would lower the price of prescription drugs, according to multiple sources. The mood has improved from a few days ago, when the effort to craft a deal on drugs that could pass Congress seemed to have collapsed. At the same time, negotiations are not done yet, and even if a deal does come together, it’s an open question how much the resulting reforms could actually reduce prices.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO