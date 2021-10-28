CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Americans spending big for Halloween

By Rob Black, Peter Snarr
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 6 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Halloween spending surges to a record $10 billion.

68% of families with trick-or-treat this year, with 10% of families spending more than $100 on candy.

Tech stocks remain dominant with reports of great earnings.

Video game industry grows larger.

46 million people reportedly watch eSports.

Gaming properties look to cross over to different mediums such as TV and movies.

