Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Americans spending big for Halloween

Major League Baseball may have its work cut out for it as it continues to try to win over a new generation of digital-first fans, but a marketing strategy that leans heavily on TikTok has already paid off for old-school broadcast TV. The short-form-video platform splashed itself all over Fox’s coverage of the 2021 World Series, airing the equivalent of 13 30-second ad units over the course of the six-night event. According to iSpot.tv estimates, TikTok ponied up approximately $4.57 million for the in-game commercial buy, making it the No. 11 spender in the Fall Classic, putting the brand in the...

NFL ・ 29 MINUTES AGO