Adidas Renews Its Multiyear Global Marketing Partnership With the NBA

By Peter Verry
Footwear News
 6 days ago
Adidas has renewed its existing multiyear partnership with the NBA.

The athletic giant announced today that it will remain a global marketing partner of the NBA, the WNBA and the NBA G League. The timing of the announcement comes, Adidas said, coincides with the 20th anniversary of its partnership with the league.

“We look forward to the continued success of our 20 year partnership, one that features two globally iconic brands dedicated to growing the game and changing lives through the power of sport,” Austin Hodges, head of Adidas NBA marketing, said in a statement.

Adidas said in a statement the deal with the NBA renews its marketing rights in the footwear category. This renewed deal was made as the brand is reimagining its position in basketball both through the product it delivers and the people it partners with. For example, Adidas cited in a statement its long-term partnership with Fear of God founder Jerry Lorenzo , which was announced in December 2020. Lorenzo was tapped to drive both the creative and the business strategy for Adidas Basketball globally, and will also focus on the brand’s performance basketball and active lifestyle product.

“We look forward to providing fans a closer look into how we are reimagining basketball through our new approach which brings lifestyle and performance together as one,” Adidas Basketball global GM Eric Wise said in a statement.

This announcement comes shortly after the WNBA wrapped its 25th season, which ended with the Chicago Sky — led by Adidas-backed forward Candace Parker — winning the title. Aside from Parker, the brand has several WNBA stars on its roster, 25 in total, including WNBA Finals MVP Kahleah Copper, Liz Cambage, Tina Charles, and Chiney and Nneka Ogwumike.

The NBA is also celebrating its 75th anniversary this season. Prior to the season’s start, Adidas announced several rookie signings, including Jalen Green, the second overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Other notable rookies the brand signed include Evan Mobley, the third overall pick, and No. 5 selection Jalen Suggs.

The Adidas Basketball athlete roster features several of the game’s biggest stars who all have signature shoes such as James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets, Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers, Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz and Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks .

