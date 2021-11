The regular season finally arrived and the Brooklyn Nets were trounced by the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks, on the road, 127-104. Following the game, we got an update on the second biggest story in Brooklyn over the last few weeks, James Harden and his plans for his future. Harden had formerly been eligible to tack another three years on top of his 2023 player option. Ultimately, the October 18th extension deadline came and went without news, slating Harden for a potentially league-altering unrestricted free agency next summer.

