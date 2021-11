The Illinois market is getting its fifth Amazon brick-and-mortar grocery store, and its first with fully autonomous checkout. Open as of Thursday, Nov. 4 in Westmont, Ill., the approximately 35,000-sq.-ft. is the largest Amazon Fresh store to feature Amazon’s “Just Walk Out” technology. Just Walk Out leverages a combination of computer vision, sensor fusion and deep learning that enables shoppers to shop the store, pick out what they want and skip the checkout when they’re done. Anyone shopping at the new Amazon Fresh store can take advantage of the technology, which connects to their Amazon account or credit card. Customers are prompted at the store’s entry gates to scan the QR code in their Amazon app to open the Just Walk Out gates.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO