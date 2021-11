New funding will be used to accelerate development and adoption of industry-first security platform for AWS, Azure and GCP. Sonrai Security, a leader in public cloud security, announced that it has secured $50M in Series C funding in a round led by ISTARI, a global cybersecurity platform dedicated to helping clients build cyber resilience, with participation from existing investors Polaris Partners, Menlo Ventures, TenEleven Ventures and New Brunswick Innovation Fund. The Series C round brings the total capital raised by Sonrai to $88 million. Sonrai plans to use new funding to accelerate research and development and expand sales and marketing globally for the company’s industry-leading cloud security platform.

