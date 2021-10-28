CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

US sanctioning Lebanese businessmen, lawmaker over alleged corruption

By Lexi Lonas
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ku4yZ_0cfXxYes00
© Greg Nash

The United States sanctioned three Lebanese individuals over corruption allegations on Thursday.

The Treasury Department issued the sanctions for businessmen Jihad al-Arab and Dany Khoury, along with Jamil Sayyed, a member of Lebanon’s Parliament.

The department alleges the businessmen used their connections to top Lebanese government officials to profit off government contracts, but did not fulfill their obligations under those contracts.

The U.S. alleges the lawmaker has used his position to "skirt" the domestic banking system and transfer money overseas.

“Jihad al-Arab, Dany Khoury, and Jamil Sayyed have each personally profited from the pervasive corruption and cronyism in Lebanon, enriching themselves at the expense of the Lebanese people and state institutions,” the Treasury Department stated.

The U.S. has given Lebanon $400 million in humanitarian assistance in 2021, along with $200 million in security assistance.

Lebanon regularly ranks among the most corrupt countries in the world, and groups like Transparency International have called for increased oversight of global funding to help the country rebuild from a massive explosion in Beirut last year.

Andrea Gacki, director of the Treasure Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control, called out Lenanon's broader corruption in Thursday's press release.

“The Lebanese people deserve an end to the endemic corruption perpetuated by businessmen and politicians who have driven their country into an unprecedented crisis,” Gacki said.

“Now is the time to implement necessary economic reforms and put an end to the corrupt practices eroding Lebanon’s foundations. Treasury will not hesitate to use its tools to address impunity in Lebanon,” she added.

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

US Imposes Sanctions on 2 Lebanese Contractors, Politician

BEIRUT (AP) — The U.S. Treasury Department imposed sanctions Thursday on two Lebanon businessmen and a politician, saying they have profited from corruption while the country struggles through its worst economic crisis in modern history. The two businessmen, Jihad al-Arab and Dany Khoury, are influential contractors in Lebanon who have...
U.S. POLITICS
KEYT

UN, US sanction Libyan official over human trafficking

CAIRO (AP) — The United Nations Security Council and the United States have imposed sanctions on a Libyan official over the alleged abuse and torture of migrants in a detention center. The Security Council and the U.S. said in separate statements late Tuesday that Osama al-Kuni is the de facto head of a detention center in the North African nation’s west. Migrants there are said to have been subjected to torture, sexual and gender-based violence and human trafficking. Libya emerged as a major conduit for African migrants hoping to reach Europe after a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed the country’s longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011. The country subsequently slid into chaos.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corruption#Businessmen#Government Contracts#Lebanese People#The Treasury Department#Parliament#The Treasure Department
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Iranian gunboats point machine guns, swarm US warship

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. Last week, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) deployed gunboats in the Sea of Oman and swarmed around the U.S. Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68). Footage of the encounter was...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Telegraph

Russia cuts gas to Europe and amasses military on western borders

Russia dramatically cut its gas supply to Europe as it amassed troops on its western borders, triggering a response from the US military. State-controlled Gazprom has halved its supply to Ukraine since Monday after cutting gas completely to a pipeline through Poland. The move has been seen as the Kremlin’s...
POLITICS
honknews.com

U.S. States to Start Distributing of Stimulus Checks

State governments in the United States are now responsible for their inhabitants’ welfare, after the federal government’s decision not to provide another stimulus check to citizens. While the federal government stepped in during the pandemic’s early stages, it is now up to states to give further economic help to families...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Lawmakers demand apology for border detention of Iranians

Two U.S. congresswomen renewed demands Tuesday for U.S. Customs and Border Protection to provide a formal apology and release records in connection with the January 2020 detainment of 200 Iranian Americans at the U.S.-Canada border.Reps. Pramila Jayapal and Suzan DelBene, both of Washington state, sent a letter to the federal agency, requesting a public apology and renunciation of the hourslong detainment of travelers with links to Iran as they crossed the border from Canada into Washington in the days following a U.S. drone strike that killed a top Iranian general. “Men women and children legally entering or returning...
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Post

NRA ran shell companies to illegally fund Trump and other Republicans, Giffords group alleges in suit

A gun-control nonprofit founded by former Arizona congresswoman Gabby Giffords (D) filed a federal lawsuit against the National Rifle Association on Tuesday, alleging the group orchestrated an illegal, secret donation scheme involving millions of dollars that violated campaign finance laws and benefited then-candidate Donald Trump and other Republicans. The lawsuit...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

Biden arrives back in Washington to a political nightmare

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday received an unwelcome wake up call for his still-new presidency as the Democrat arrived back in Washington from a European excursion suddenly facing a transformed political landscape. Republican Glenn Youngkin's projected victory over Democratic former Gov. Terry McAuliffe in Virginia, which Biden won...
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden's agenda is dead

There is no doubt about it: The Biden administration is a failure, and so is the president’s agenda. Just 10 months into his presidency, President Joe Biden has suffered a massive political beating. Republicans swept Virginia on Tuesday night, winning almost every single state election less than a year after Biden won the state by 10 points. New Jersey came uncomfortably close to falling to the GOP as well.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

The Hill

378K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy