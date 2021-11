Things started a bit slowly for Kyle Pitts this season. He only tallied 11 receptions for 139 total yards in his first three games and had two games with less than 40 yards. But that’s to be expected for several reasons. First and foremost, tight end is one of the most challenging positions to adjust to in the NFL. Secondly, it was always going to take some time for the chemistry between him and Matt Ryan to develop, and it was also going to take some time for Arthur Smith to learn how to use him.

