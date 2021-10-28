CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Olivia Rodrigo reveals the 'strange' gift she got visiting White House

By Judy Kurtz
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
Olivia Rodrigo says she received a "strange" gift from the White House during her visit with President Biden : a shoehorn.

The 18-year-old "good 4 u" singer touched down in Washington in July to promote coronavirus vaccinations, appearing in a video alongside Anthony Fauci before meeting the president.

Rodrigo told ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday that after posing for a photo with Biden wearing a pair of his signature aviators, he gave her the sunglasses along with some other tchotchkes.

"He gave me a few gifts," she said. "He gave me those, he gave me some M&Ms, and he also gave me a shoehorn, which was strange."

"It had like the presidential emblem on it. I'm serious, it's at my house," Rodrigo added of the bygone tool, which aids with slipping on tricky footwear.

"Well, if you ever thought Joe Biden was too old to be president, now we know he is," Kimmel quipped of the 78-year-old commander in chief. "He's giving out shoehorns!"

Despite the unexpected present, Rodrigo called it "such an honor" to visit the White House, and "support such an important cause that I feel passionately about."

Rodrigo said she was "so nervous to go" ahead of the trip.

"I like walked in there and there's like all these plates that like George Washington used to eat his dinner on," she said with a grin. "All this crazy stuff and I was just scared I was going to like sneeze and break such a priceless artifact."

"It was crazy, but I walked out, didn't break anything."

