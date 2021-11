Teenager Cole Palmer scored a classy goal and Riyad Mahrez struck twice as Manchester City ignited their Champions League campaign with a comfortable 5-1 win over Club Brugge.Full-backs Joao Cancelo and Kyle Walker were also on target in a one-sided win in Belgium that strengthened City’s position in Group A after defeat to Paris St Germain three weeks ago.Hans Vanaken claimed a consolation for the hosts late on but City could have won more comfortably, with substitute Raheem Sterling spurning a couple of good opportunities.City’s victory was as dominant as they come and in 19-year-old academy product Palmer, they may...

UEFA ・ 14 DAYS AGO