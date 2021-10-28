UPDATE-Utility Billing and Development Services Software System Maintenance

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX –The City of Corpus Christi will be performing maintenance to the City’s Utility Billing and Development Services software beginning Thursday, October 28 at 5:00 p.m. through Sunday, October 31, 2021. The systems will be back online on Monday, November 1, 2021.

Utility Billing: Online and phone utility bill payments will be unavailable during the maintenance period. For customer convenience, all customers will have an additional week (Friday, October 29 through Monday, November 8) to make payments online without late fees. Auto draft payments will be drafted as scheduled. Payments will also be accepted in person at City Hall, 1201 Leopard Street, on Friday, October 29, 2021, and at H.E.B stores in their Business Center. A copy of your utility bill is required to pay in person.

Development Services: Online and in-person applications and payments will be unavailable during the maintenance period. Inspections requested for Friday, October 29, 2021, prior to 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 28, 2021, will be performed as requested on Friday.

Community outreach on both the water utility billing payment and development services processing includes using social media, the City’s website, and payment portals.

For information regarding your utility bill, contact the Customer Call Center at 361- 826-CITY (2489).

As always, the City of Corpus Christi strives to provide the best customer service, and we thank you for your continued cooperation.

Media representatives can contact Peter Collins, Director of Information Technology, at 361-826-3735 or by email at peterc@cctexas.com