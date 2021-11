CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s official: 2021 is now the rattiest year in the history of Chicago. Morning Insider Tim McNicholas has been tracking a surge in complaints that, over the past couple weeks, became record-breaking. Kathleen Walsh isn’t just taking out the trash. She’s disposing of her victims. “These were 3 of the guys that I got,” she said after three rats ran into the traps strategically placed in her back yard in Bridgeport. “I went out this past Sunday, and I spent $300 on bait boxes, rat poisoning, and traps.” She’s not the only one waging war. We burrowed through public records and discovered...

