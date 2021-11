Before Sunday, the post-Philip Rivers era in Indianapolis had started about as well as anybody could have hoped. Through eight games, Carson Wentz is completing over 62% of his passes for 1,926 yards (240.8 per game) and 14 touchdowns to three interceptions. Generally speaking, he’s made drastic improvements compared to his disaster 2020 season and has proven folks wrong who thought he was broken beyond repair.

