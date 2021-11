When any Guest goes to Disney World, they can expect to see and do a handful of things. There are amazing attractions to experience, characters to meet, shows to see, delicious foods to eat, and magical memories to be made. On top of that, there is typically 20,000 steps to be taken each day, piping hot sun depending when you visit, and in most cases, a full day of moving around. No matter what your size, Disney World is a workout. The attractions at the Park are all quite accommodating for Guests of all sizes, but the walking around does not get any easier.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO