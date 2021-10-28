Valley restaurant expanding to Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Hot Dog Shoppe is moving into the old Denny’s on 224.

It’s the company’s first expansion in more than 50 years. The last time it opened a store was the Jib Jab in Girard back in 1970.

We reported in March of this year that new owners took over the three existing locations in East Liverpool, Girard and Warren.

The new restaurant in Boardman will be an updated version. It’ll have a drive-thru, digital menu boards and curbside delivery.

The plan is to open next spring.

