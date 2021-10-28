CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muni cuts some rides while trying to get workers vaccinated

By Sara Stinson
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 6 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco’s vaccine mandate starts November 1.

At last check – nearly 300 Muni operators didn’t show proof of vaccination, so SFMTA is having to suspend short line rides until they can get more employees vaccinated.

Take a look at what routes are suspended starting Monday:

The 1 California Short, 14R Mission Rapid Short (weekends only), 30 Stockton Short, and 49 Van Ness Short (on weekdays only).

Dangerous conditions at Bay Area beaches Thursday

Short service refers to buses that run on a segment of a longer Muni route to help improve frequency.

The long routes on these lines will continue to operate connecting riders to where they need to go.

SFMTA says it was a hard decision on what to suspend, but the transit agency is hoping the short line is the best thing to cut so the least number of riders are affected.

The transit agency had to do this because of the vaccine mandate requiring all San Francisco employees to show proof of full vaccination by November 1. If they do not comply, the employees will be placed on leave or fired.

SFMTA is working with operators to address vaccination status so they can return to work as soon as possible.

The agency says there will be no cancellation of any muni routes in response to the staffing challenges. New operators are being trained as well.

There is no timeline for when the transit agency will be able to restore all service or increase frequencies on these routes, but the agency says it is a temporary change.

