Mississippi State

MDOT, LCSD reminds motorists to take caution and be alert for deer

By Maya Martin
Oxford Eagle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the seasons slowly change into autumn, the days get shorter, and deer become more active and visible on Mississippi roadways. Officials urge motorists to avoid distracted driving and buckle up for safety when traveling Mississippi’s highways and roadways during deer season. “There are approximately 3,700 reported deer crashes...

www.oxfordeagle.com

