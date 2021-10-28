MDOT, LCSD reminds motorists to take caution and be alert for deer

HARRISBURG – PennDOT is alerting drivers to watch carefully for deer darting across and along roadways. Fall marks the deer’s breeding season. Deer are most active between sunset and sunrise. Other factors affecting travel patterns of deer in the fall are farmers harvesting the last of their crops and preparing for spring planting, along with increased activity in the woods from hunters seeking game. Motorists can reduce the possibility of being involved in a crash with a deer by slowing down and using caution, particularly where deer crossing signs are posted. Be especially watchful during morning and evening hours when wildlife is most active. Exercise caution when one deer crosses a roadway. Since deer often travel in small herds, one deer will usually be followed by others. According to PennDOT, in 2020, there were 5,581 deer-related crashes in PA, resulting in 1,028 injuries and four fatalities.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO