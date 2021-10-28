Netflix Renews High School Drama for Season 6

The fighting will continue for this pair of brothers. Starz has renewed the Heels TV series for a second season. The Heels TV show looks at the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. The series stars Stephen Amell, Alexander Ludwig, Alison Luff, Mary McCormack, Kelli Berglund, Allen Maldonado, James Harrison, and Chris Bauer. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, the series revolves around Jack Spade (Amell) and his younger brother, Ace (Ludwig). The story follows a family-owned wrestling promotion business and the rivalry between the two brothers as they war over their late father’s legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind.

TV SERIES ・ 5 HOURS AGO