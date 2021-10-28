CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Netflix Renews High School Drama for Season 6

By Allison Schonter
Popculture
 6 days ago

Netflix subscribers will be returning to the elite Las Encinas secondary school. The streamer has officially renewed its hit Spanish-language teen crime series Elite for Season 6, it confirmed early Thursday morning, Deadline reported. The season order came as fans await the arrival of Season 5, which is not set to...

popculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
NYLON

Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In November 2021

As temperatures drop and outdoor activities begin to wane in their appeal, many of us will find ourselves spending more and more time inside, glued to our television, desperate for something interesting to watch. Thankfully, Netflix has prepared for this very moment — in November, the streaming service plans to keep us occupied with an extensive array of new titles to choose from.
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Reveals New Season Release Date of Highly Anticipated Reality Series

Selling Sunset Season 4 officially has a premiere date! After more than a year-long wait, the Netflix real estate reality series will officially return Wednesday, Nov. 24, the streamer announced Wednesday. Netflix announced in March that the show, which follows the lives of the top real estate agents of L.A.'s Oppenheim Group, had been renewed for two more seasons, but didn't reveal a premiere date amid COVID-19 delays.
TV SERIES
Esquire

Netflix's My Name Is Your Next K-Drama Binge—But Don't Expect a Season Two

So you've binged Squid Game, what do you cue up next? Well, Netflix has a new K-drama on tap, for just this very reason. Enter: My Name, starring Han So Hee, which follows the story of Yoon Ji Woo as she seeks revenge for her gangster father's grisly murder (an event that, we must add, happened on her birthday, which is a big bummer).
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in November

As the end of the year begins, Netflix is set to remove a number of TV shows and movies from its streaming service. Among the films that will disappear from Netflix queues is Ryan Coogler’s 2013 feature directorial debut Fruitvale Station, starring Michael B. Jordan and Octavia Spencer. Jack Black’s feel-good comedy School of Rock will also depart from the streaming platform. The 2003 film, written by Mike White, follows a struggling musician who pretends to be a substitute teacher. White also acts in the movie alongside Joan Cusack, Sarah Silverman and Miranda Cosgrove. Other films that will no longer be available to...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miguel Bernardeau
Person
Arón Piper
Person
Carlos Montero
tvseriesfinale.com

Queens: Season Two? Has the ABC Drama Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the ABC television network, the Queens TV show stars Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez, Taylor Selé, Pepi Sonuga, and Brandy. In the 1990s, the Nasty Bitches music group turned the world of hip-hop upside down. Their popularity skyrocketed with the success of their chart-topping single, “Nasty Girl”. Nasty Bitches was once regarded as one of the greatest girl groups of their generation but, despite critical and commercial success, the group was plagued by internal conflict and jealousy. The members are Brianna (Eve) aka Professor Sex, Jill (Naughton) aka Da Thrill, Valeria (Velazquez) aka Butter Pecan, and Naomi (Brandy) aka Xplicit Lyrics. Today, the ladies are in their 40s and are estranged and out of touch. Their former manager, Eric Jones (Sele), sets a reunion in motion and the women reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and swagger from their legendary past.
QUEENS, NY
TVLine

Succession Renewed for Season 4

The Roy family power struggle isn’t ending anytime soon: HBO has renewed the Emmy-winning drama Succession for a fourth season, less than two weeks after its Season 3 premiere, TVLine has learned. “With each season of Succession, Jesse Armstrong has continued to surpass our wildest expectations, pulling us deeper into the Roy family’s inner sanctum with indelible wit, humanity, and precision,” HBO’s executive vice president of programming Francesca Orsi said in a statement. “This season is undoubtedly no exception, and we couldn’t be more excited for all that’s in store in this next season ahead.” Succession centers on the fictional Roy family,...
TV SERIES
Deadline

ABC Nabs Drama ‘No Good Deed’ From Jeannine Renshaw, Nzingha Stewart & Justin Hartley With Penalty

ABC has given a script commitment with penalty to No Good Deed, a drama from writer Jeannine Renshaw (Manifest, The Good Girls, Grey’s Anatomy), Nzingha Stewart (From Scratch), Justin Hartley (This Is Us) and his ChangeUp Productions and 20th Television, where Hartley is under a pod deal. Written by Renshaw and directed by Stewart, No Good Deed follows a warm-hearted botany professor with a dark secret who welcomes a troubled student into her home, only the seeming victim turns out to be a deadly parasite who uses her wiles and charms on vulnerable friends and family, unearthing secrets in this small...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (November 1)

Monday marked the start of a new month, and Netflix isn't wasting anytime in freshening up its library with a massive slate of new content. After rounding up its October 2021 content list on Sunday, the streamer is kicking off the first week of November with the first titles from its November 2021 content lineup, this week treating fans to a whopping 46 new titles.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Private Schools#Spanish#Rotten Tomatoes
tvseriesfinale.com

Heels: Season Two; Starz Wrestling Drama Series Renewed

The fighting will continue for this pair of brothers. Starz has renewed the Heels TV series for a second season. The Heels TV show looks at the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. The series stars Stephen Amell, Alexander Ludwig, Alison Luff, Mary McCormack, Kelli Berglund, Allen Maldonado, James Harrison, and Chris Bauer. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, the series revolves around Jack Spade (Amell) and his younger brother, Ace (Ludwig). The story follows a family-owned wrestling promotion business and the rivalry between the two brothers as they war over their late father’s legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Squid Game to Compete as Drama, Not Limited Series, at 2022 Awards Shows

Succession, for one, will have to grind Squid Game‘s bones to make its bread during awards season. Though Netflix’s most popular (OK, “sampled”) original series has yet to be renewed for any additional season, our sister site IndieWire has confirmed that the nine-episode Korean thriller will compete as a drama series, and not as a limited series, at upcoming awards shows (including next fall’s Emmys). It thus will throw in against the anticipated likes of Succession, Better Call Saul‘s final season, The White Lotus and This Is Us‘ farewell run. As IndieWire notes, Netflix already has Margaret Qualley’s Maid in queue to...
TV SERIES
Variety

Shonda Rhimes on Creating Hit TV at Netflix, ‘Inventing Anna’ and Whether Regé-Jean Page Will Ever Return to ‘Bridgerton’

Shonda Rhimes has launched TV superstars before — such as the entire cast of “Grey’s Anatomy,” led by Ellen Pompeo. But even she was caught off guard by the uproar earlier this year when Netflix and her company Shondaland announced that Regé-Jean Page, everyone’s favorite duke, was leaving “Bridgerton” behind, and wouldn’t be appearing in the show’s second season. “What I loved was we were going to create this powerful, exciting, amazing romance,” Rhimes says of the relationship between Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings (Page) and Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor). “And then for once in television, they were going to...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Snowpiercer: Season 3 Premiere Date Set for Already-Renewed TNT Drama

Snowpiercer‘s wheels will again start turning when Season 3 premieres Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 — almost exactly a year to the day that the TNT drama’s sophomore revolution began. Season 2 of the dystopian drama ended with the exploding of the XXXL Snowpiercer/Big Alice train into two — after which the streamlined, 10-car “pirate train” doubled back to find stranded engineer Melanie Cavill. Alas, Layton (Daveed Diggs) and Alex (Rowan Blanchard) would discover that Melanie didn’t survive her elongated isolation at a remote research station. (Or did she? As TVLine’s post mortem confirmed, Jennifer Connelly will be back for Season 3.) Elsewhere on the Season 3 casting front, Archie Panjabi (The Good Wife) will play Asha, though no character details have been made available, while Mike O’Malley (who plays Roche) and Chelsea Harris (as Mr. Wilford’s right-hand advisor Sykes) have been promoted to series regular. Snowpiercer has already been renewed for a fourth season, announced back in July.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Hollywood Reporter

Sofia Vergara to Star in ‘Griselda’ Limited Series at Netflix From ‘Narcos’ Team

Sofia Vergara is readying to play the Black Widow. In her first role since wrapping Modern Family, Vergara will be making a dramatic turn to play Griselda Blanco, the Colombian drug lord widely known as the “Black Widow,” for a six-episode limited series at Netflix titled Griselda. Vergara will also executive produce. Griselda is the latest series from writer and executive producer Eric Newman under his overall deal at the streaming giant. Newman, who served as showrunner for five seasons of Narcos and Narcos: Mexico, remains an executive producer on the forthcoming third season of Narcos: Mexico. Doug Miro, Andrés Baiz and...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Aimee Garcia & Freddie Prinze Jr. To Star In Netflix Holiday Rom-Com From Director Gabriela Tagliavini

EXCLUSIVE: Aimee Garcia (Dexter, Lucifer) and Freddie Prinze Jr. (She’s All That, Scooby-Doo) have signed on to star in an untitled holiday rom-com that Gabriela Tagliavini (Despite Everything) is directing for Netflix. Pic centers on Angelina, a pop star feeling career burnout, who escapes to grant a young fan’s wish in small town New York. There, she not only finds the inspiration to revitalize her career, but also a shot at true love. Jennifer C. Stetson and Paco Farias wrote the original screenplay, with Michael Varrati handling revisions. German Michael Torres is producing for GMT Films, alongside Lucas Jarach, with Eric Brenner serving as...
MOVIES
Popculture

'Tiger King': Carole Baskin Just Sued Netflix

Tiger King star Carole Baskin and her husband, Howard Baskin, are suing Netflix and the production company behind the show for using footage of them in the upcoming second season. Baskin made it very clear she was not happy with how the first season of Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness turned out, recently calling the first season a "reality show dumpster fire." In the new lawsuit, the Baskins said they only agreed to appear in the first season.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

From ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ to ‘Bridgerton’: How Shonda Rhimes Is Building Shondaland Into a Media Powerhouse

Shonda Rhimes knows that her company, Shondaland, is a brand. But as the creator of such shows as “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Scandal” and the executive producer of many more, including “Bridgerton,” Rhimes is a brand in and of herself. Asked when she realized that, Rhimes hesitates — but only for a few seconds. “I guess I have to think of myself as a brand,” she says. “At a certain point, it became clear to me that the brand Shondaland and the brand Shonda Rhimes — which sounds ridiculous to me — are the same thing.” As the company grows, she’d like her...
TV & VIDEOS
tvseriesfinale.com

Succession: Season Four Renewal Announced for HBO Comedy-Drama Series

The Roy family will return to fight once again. HBO has already renewed the Succession TV show for a fourth season. Only two episodes of the third season have aired thus far. A family comedy-drama series from creator Jesse Armstrong, Succession stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Peter Friedman, J. Smith-Cameron, Dagmara Dominczyk, Justine Lupe, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Arian Moayed, Harriet Walter, James Cromwell, Natalie Gold, Juliana Canfield, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Zoë Winters, Jeannie Berlin, Alexander Skarsgård, Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, Jihae, Adrien Brody, Hope Davis, and Dasha Nekrasova. Unfolding in New York, the show explores themes of power and family dynamics through the eyes of patriarch Logan Roy (Cox) and his four grown children, Kendall (Strong), Siobhan (Snook), Roman (Culkin), and Connor (Ruck). Season three finds Logan in a perilous position, scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances after he was ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall. After Kendall’s impulsive decision to expose the company’s sprawling scandal, the family is each left to contemplate their future. Tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war, with the Roy family navigating the looming question of who will take over in a post-Logan world.
TV SERIES
flickeringmyth.com

First look at Sandra Bullock in Netflix drama The Unforgivable

With David Leitch directed action flick Bullet Train and romantic adventure The Lost City set for release in 2022, Sandra Bullock has a slew of films lined up to mark her return to the big-screen for the first time since 2018’s streaming success Bird Box. The first out of the pen is another collaboration with Netflix, ex-con drama The Unforgivable, which is directed by System Crasher‘s Nora Fingscheidt, and features Bullock as a recently released prisoner struggling to adjust to life in the real world having served 20-years behind bars. Ahead of the full trailer tomorrow, Netflix have released this first glimpse…
MOVIES
Popculture

'SNL' Reveals Hosts and Musical Guests for November

Saturday Night Live will be back this weekend, and the show is kicking off the month by announcing all of its hosts and musical guests for November in advance. In a post on Tuesday, the variety show revealed that Succession star Kieran Culkin will host on Nov. 6 with musical guest Ed Sheeran, followed by actor Jonathan Majors on Nov. 13 with musical guest Taylor Swift. SNL will wrap the month up with actor Simu Liu as host on Nov. 20 with musical guest Saweetie.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy