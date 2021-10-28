Davis named southwest regional account manager for Munro

The New York state constitution will be amended to say people have the right to clean air and water and a healthy environment, after voters said yes to the measure in a referendum that was part of local elections on Tuesday. A total of 60.8 percent of voters approved the referendum question, compared to 27 percent against and 11.7 casting blank ballots, with 99 percent of state districts reporting. Supporters of the "yes" option are claiming victory. Even though turnout was low -- 3.1 million people voted out of 12.3 million who were registered -- environmental activists said the constitutional amendment is an important step. It came as the COP26 climate summit was underway in Glasgow, Scotland. "We cannot take clean water and air for granted. For too long, our most vulnerable communities have been harmed by high levels of air pollution and water contamination," said Julie Tighe, president of the New York League of Conservation Voters.

