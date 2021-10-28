DNA Barcoding Paper Retracted

A team from Samoa, New Zealand, and the US present findings from an integrated analysis of a type of Samoan traditional medicine made from Psychotria insularum leaves, known as matalafi, that is used to treat inflammation, infections, fever, and other conditions. With the help of chemical screening on a yeast model organism deletion library, the investigators saw P. insularum leaf compound effects on yeast strains that were missing nearly two dozen genes involved in iron metabolism and other processes. Those findings were followed up with additional biochemical, metabolomic, and mammalian cell line experiments supporting potential iron binding and anti-inflammatory effects. "Our approach unifies genomics, metabolomics, analytical biochemistry, immunology, and traditional knowledge to delineate the mode of action of the traditional medicine … which can be used to better understand the ethnobotany of traditional medicine," the authors write.
