DNA Barcoding Paper Retracted

By analyzing a small amount of DNA obtained from the remains of Sitting Bull, scientists from the University of Copenhagen have confirmed an individual's claims that he is the great-grandson of the legendary Lakota Sioux leader. Sitting Bull was born in 1831 and led the Hunkpapa Lakota Sioux in their fight against the United States policies for Native Americans before being killed by Indian Police in 1890. An individual named Ernie LaPointe maintains that he is Sitting Bull's great-grandson and wanted to have this relationship confirmed. As reported in Science Advances, the scientists compared minor amounts of genomic data from a small piece of hair from Sitting Bull's scalp lock to genome-wide data from LaPointe and other Lakota Sioux using a new probabilistic approach, confirming LaPointe's claim. "To our knowledge, this is the first published example of a familial relationship between contemporary and a historical individual that has been confirmed using such limited amounts of ancient DNA across such distant relatives," the study's authors write. "With the advances in ancient DNA technology and the steady interest in samples from historical figures such as the Romanovs, Richard the III, and Jesse James, the new approach may help solve interesting questions within the fields of population genetics, history, and forensics." GenomeWeb has more on this, here.

SCIENCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO