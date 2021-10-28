CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DNA Barcoding Paper Retracted

A 2014 DNA barcoding paper was retracted following a co-author raising questions about the data, Science reports. The paper, which appeared in Biodiversity and Conservation, ostensibly reported on using DNA barcoding...

Innovate Long Island

For ‘ancient DNA’ researchers, ethics never go extinct

Every human being deserves respect – even humans who walked the Earth 10,000 years ago. So says an international assemblage of modern-day scientists – more than 60 scholars from 31 countries – who have created a set of “ethical guidelines” determining best practices for collecting and analyzing ancient DNA specimens.
SCIENCE
Stanford Daily

Q&A: After 1 year of investigation, a controversial biology paper was finally retracted

A biology paper co-authored by Ken A. Thompson, current Stanford postdoctoral scholar, was retracted last Wednesday after a year-long investigation. The paper, which describes a way to distinguish plant species through DNA barcoding, was part of Thompson’s work when he was an undergraduate at the University of Guelph. Thompson described that he later doubted the validity of the study when he continuously failed to locate the raw data that had been handed to him. Thompson discussed his experience going from a co-author to a whistleblower with The Daily.
STANFORD, CA
technologynetworks.com

DNA Tangles Influence Evolution

Tangles in unwound DNA can create mutational hotspots in the genomes of bacteria, according to a new study by the Milner Centre for Evolution at the University of Bath. The study authors say these findings will help us in the future to predict the evolution of bacteria and viruses over time, which could aid vaccine design and better understanding of antibiotic resistance.
CANCER
Phys.org

Supernova: A glowing DNA enzyme

Once thought to function primarily as a storage molecule for genetic information, it is now known that DNA can also catalyze chemical reactions. Although such DNA enzymes (deoxyribozymes) have not been identified in nature, they can be isolated in the lab using powerful methods of artificial evolution. In a recent...
SCIENCE
Ken Thompson
Scientist

Paleontologists Find Possible Dinosaur DNA

A team has extracted what could be DNA molecules from a 125-million-year-old fossil dinosaur, according to a study published last month (September 24) in Communications Biology. But other experts have voiced caution or outright skepticism about the findings. Gizmodo reports the oldest sequenced DNA belongs to a million-year-old woolly mammoth....
SCIENCE
GenomeWeb

Nature Papers Present Genomic Analysis of Bronze Age Mummies, Approach to Study Host-Pathogen Interactions

A genome-wide analysis of Bronze Age mummies discovered in Xinjiang, China appears in Nature, highlighting their local origin. The Tarim Basin mummies were discovered in the early 20th century and their unique appearance has led to debate over where they originated. To solve the question, a team led by researchers from Seoul National University analyzed genomic DNA of 13 of the mummies, dating to around 2100 to 1700 BC, as well as five mummies dating to around 3000 to 2800 BC from the nearby northern Dzungarian Basin. They find that the Dzungarian mummies' ancestry was largely from populations in southern Siberia with some local genetic influences, while the Tarim mummies only had local ancestry. Milk proteins found within deposits on the teeth of seven of the Tarim mummies also suggests that this population relied on dairy farming. The findings, the scientists write, suggests that the Tarim mummies belonged to a genetically isolated local population, although one that maintained ties with neighboring herder and farmer populations. GenomeWeb has more on this, here.
SCIENCE
Retraction Watch

When authors stop responding to requests for data, a journal retracts

In 2016 Genetic Testing and Molecular Biomarkers published a paper on osteoarthritis by a group at Linyi People’s Hospital in China. Five years later, the authors contacted the journal asking for the correction of a pair of figures — but, as the publisher, Mary Ann Liebert, explained, the new files were “not workable.”
SCIENCE
GenomeWeb

Just The Blood, Thanks

The Scientist covers a recent preprint study by Max Planck Institute and LOEWE Centre for Translational Biodiversity Genomics researcher Michael Hiller and co-authors that outlined 13 genes lost as vampire bats adapted to a blood-only diet — gene losses found by analyzing a new common vampire bat reference genome alongside sequences from more than two dozen other bat species, including representatives from the same bat family.
WILDLIFE
GenomeWeb

PNAS Papers on Samoan Traditional Medicine, Desert Plants, T1D Susceptibility

A team from Samoa, New Zealand, and the US present findings from an integrated analysis of a type of Samoan traditional medicine made from Psychotria insularum leaves, known as matalafi, that is used to treat inflammation, infections, fever, and other conditions. With the help of chemical screening on a yeast model organism deletion library, the investigators saw P. insularum leaf compound effects on yeast strains that were missing nearly two dozen genes involved in iron metabolism and other processes. Those findings were followed up with additional biochemical, metabolomic, and mammalian cell line experiments supporting potential iron binding and anti-inflammatory effects. "Our approach unifies genomics, metabolomics, analytical biochemistry, immunology, and traditional knowledge to delineate the mode of action of the traditional medicine … which can be used to better understand the ethnobotany of traditional medicine," the authors write.
WILDLIFE
skepticalraptor.com

Paper claiming COVID vaccines and myocarditis link is RETRACTED

An anti-vaccine group run by the discredited James Lyon-Weiler tried to show that the COVID-19 vaccines are linked to myocarditis in a vain attempt to discredit them. The paper they published was just retracted. Of course. Ironically, when the paper was published last week, I was going to write about...
SCIENCE
GenomeWeb

On Boosters: a Note From the Past

COVID-19 vaccine booster shots have been approved and are being rolled out, but skepticism about the vaccines themselves (to say nothing of a third shot) is still a problem in the US. There's also a debate about whether any of the shots should be required for people to re-enter society.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Scientific American

AI Generates Hypotheses Human Scientists Have Not Thought Of

Electric vehicles have the potential to substantially reduce carbon emissions, but car companies are running out of materials to make batteries. One crucial component, nickel, is projected to cause supply shortages as early as the end of this year. Scientists recently discovered four new materials that could potentially help—and what may be even more intriguing is how they found these materials: the researchers relied on artificial intelligence to pick out useful chemicals from a list of more than 300 options. And they are not the only humans turning to A.I. for scientific inspiration.
CANCER
Caledonian Record-News

The Facebook Papers

The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances Haugen, the former Facebook product manager-turned-whistleblower.
INTERNET
northland.edu

DNA Testing with qPCR

On a sunny, summer Monday afternoon, Dr. Alissa Hulstrand, assistant professor of biology and affiliated faculty of the Burke Center, ate lunch at Maslowski Beach while keeping her eyes on the seagulls nearby. She was waiting for one of them to defecate so she could swoop in for the poop....
SCIENCE
Phys.org

DNA fingerprinting taro: The 'food of gods'

The tropical root vegetable taro, known as the 'food of the gods' in the Pacific, is under threat from rising sea levels but wild Australian plants being cultivated by The University of Queensland may help boost food security in the region. UQ's Dr. Millicent Smith, a plant physiologist from the...
WILDLIFE
GenomeWeb

Science Papers Confirm Sitting Bull Descendent, Examine Mutation Accumulation in Aging

By analyzing a small amount of DNA obtained from the remains of Sitting Bull, scientists from the University of Copenhagen have confirmed an individual's claims that he is the great-grandson of the legendary Lakota Sioux leader. Sitting Bull was born in 1831 and led the Hunkpapa Lakota Sioux in their fight against the United States policies for Native Americans before being killed by Indian Police in 1890. An individual named Ernie LaPointe maintains that he is Sitting Bull's great-grandson and wanted to have this relationship confirmed. As reported in Science Advances, the scientists compared minor amounts of genomic data from a small piece of hair from Sitting Bull's scalp lock to genome-wide data from LaPointe and other Lakota Sioux using a new probabilistic approach, confirming LaPointe's claim. "To our knowledge, this is the first published example of a familial relationship between contemporary and a historical individual that has been confirmed using such limited amounts of ancient DNA across such distant relatives," the study's authors write. "With the advances in ancient DNA technology and the steady interest in samples from historical figures such as the Romanovs, Richard the III, and Jesse James, the new approach may help solve interesting questions within the fields of population genetics, history, and forensics." GenomeWeb has more on this, here.
SCIENCE
GenomeWeb

People in the News: New Appointments at Roswell Biotechnologies, 23andMe, Akoya Biosciences, More

In connection with 23andMe's acquisition of telemedicine company Lemonaid Health, Paul Johnson, Lemonaid's CEO and cofounder, will become general manager of 23andMe's consumer business. Ian Van Every, Lemonaid's cofounder and managing director for the UK, will manage 23andMe's operations in the UK. Akoya Biosciences: Pascal Bamford. Pascal Bamford has been...
BUSINESS

