4 days, 2 games: 2 wins

The Biden administration will require businesses with 100 or more employees to either mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for their workers or require weekly testing by January 4. Carter Evans has more details.
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Three white men are to stand trial Friday for chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man whose death was largely ignored until a leaked cellphone video stirred outrage over the shooting and deepened the national outcry over racial injustice. Greg McMichael and his adult...
Real estate broker Jennifer Leigh Ryan was sentenced Thursday to 60 days in prison for her role in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The 51-year-old flew to the Capitol with a group of people from Denton, Texas, in a private plane and documented her involvement heavily on social media.
The NBA has hired a law firm to investigate the conduct of Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver after a new report accused him of racism, sexism and fostering a hostile work environment, a league spokesman announced Thursday. Sarver and the Suns have denied the allegations. "The allegations contained in today's...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats in the House appear on the verge of advancing President Joe Biden’s $1.85 trillion-and-growing domestic policy package alongside a companion $1 trillion infrastructure bill in what would be a dramatic political accomplishment — if they can push it to passage. The House scrapped votes late Thursday...
