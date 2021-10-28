Rare Genetic Disease Partnership

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A new public-private partnership plans to speed up the development of gene therapies for rare genetic diseases, Stat News reports. It adds that the US National Institutes of Health and the Food and Drug Administration...

GenomeWeb

New Rare Disease Risk Loci Uncovered With 23andMe Participant Data

NEW YORK – Investigators from 23andMe and GlaxoSmithKline have delved into direct-to-consumer genetic data for research-consented 23andMe customers to find new genetic contributors for a handful of rare diseases. Although rare diseases each affect fewer than 200,000 individuals apiece in the US, the sheer number of these conditions — approaching...
HEALTH
NIH Director's Blog

NIH study suggests people with rare diseases face significantly higher health care costs

A new, retrospective study of medical and insurance records indicates health care costs for people with a rare disease have been underestimated and are three to five times greater than the costs for people without a rare disease. The study, led by the National Institutes of Health’s National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS), provides new evidence of the potential impact of rare diseases on public health, suggesting that nationwide medical costs for individuals with rare diseases are on par with those for cancer and heart failure. The study’s results were published Oct. 21 in the Orphanet Journal of Rare Diseases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NIH Director's Blog

NIH launches program to map a rare type of non-dividing cells implicated in human health and disease

The National Institutes of Health has launched a program to study a rare type of cells, called “senescent” cells, that play both positive and negative roles in biological processes. The NIH Common Fund’s Cellular Senescence Network (SenNet) program will leverage recent advances in studying individual cells, or single-cell analysis, to comprehensively identify and characterize the differences in senescent cells across the body, across various states of human health, and across the lifespan. The rarity and diversity of these cells previously made them difficult to identify and study; therefore, a deeper understanding will help researchers develop therapies that encourage beneficial effects of senescent cells while suppressing their tissue-damaging effects.
CANCER
EurekAlert

Novel computational pipeline could help repurpose cancer drugs for rare diseases

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 20, 2021 – By combining computational and experimental approaches, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and Prairie View A&M University researchers identified cancer drugs that show promise for treating pulmonary hypertension, or PH, a rare and incurable lung disease. Published today in Science Advances, the study used a...
CANCER
stateofreform.com

5 Slides: Gene therapy and rare disease treatment

Rare disease treatment and gene therapy were the topics of a State of Reform 5 Slides We’re Discussing panel. Gene therapy is a form of treatment where genes are inserted into the cells of a patient, instead of relying on drugs or surgery. The therapy may be especially promising for rare diseases.
HEALTH
NIH Director's Blog

NIH, FDA and 15 private organizations join forces to increase effective gene therapies for rare diseases

The National Institutes of Health, U.S. Food and Drug Administration, 10 pharmaceutical companies and five non-profit organizations have partnered to accelerate development of gene therapies for the 30 million Americans who suffer from a rare disease. While there are approximately 7,000 rare diseases, only two heritable diseases currently have FDA-approved gene therapies. The newly launched Bespoke Gene Therapy Consortium (BGTC), part of the NIH Accelerating Medicines Partnership (AMP) program and project-managed by the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health (FNIH), aims to optimize and streamline the gene therapy development process to help fill the unmet medical needs of people with rare diseases.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Bespoke Consortium Born to Bring Gene Therapy to Rare Diseases

As the COVID-19 pandemic sparked long periods of isolation and separation, in life sciences, scientists and researchers have come together like never before. Realizing that collaboration is key to faster breakthroughs, the NIH, FDA, and 15 private organizations have announced they are joining forces for the sake of the 30 million Americans suffering from a rare disease.
SCIENCE
NIH Genetic testing siblings of newborns with cancer genes could reduce rare pediatric cancer deaths by half

Genetic testing of the siblings of newborns with cancer genes could reduce rare pediatric cancer deaths by half, NIH-funded analysis suggests. Genetic testing of the siblings of newborns found to have mutations in any one of 11 genes most commonly associated with childhood-onset cancers could reduce deaths from these rare cancers by about 50%, suggests a study funded by the National Institutes of Health. Moreover, such routine testing could save nearly $17,000 per year for each year of life gained among the siblings, compared to not testing for the mutations. The study, conducted by Grace O’Brien, M.S., of Boston Children’s Hospital, and colleagues, appears in JAMA Network Open. The study was funded by NIH’s Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development and National Human Genome Research Institute.
CANCER
beckershospitalreview.com

10 pharma companies working with FDA, NIH to find treatments for rare diseases

Ten drugmakers have partnered with the FDA and National Institutes of Health to form a consortium focused on finding treatments for rare diseases, the FDA announced Oct. 27. The Bespoke Gene Therapy Consortium, which also includes five nonprofits, aims to accelerate research and development of gene therapy drugs that can treat the roughly 30 million Americans who suffer from a rare disease.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Newswise

Decoding the Genes – Chula Applies Genomic Medicine to Diagnosing Rare Genetic Diseases in Thailand

Chula Genomics Research Team successfully cracked the genetics codes of Thai people so that rare, chronic, and emerging infectious diseases can be accurately diagnosed, and effectively targeted while reducing public healthcare costs. Most recently, the team found the genetic factors in Thai people that contribute to the severity of COVID-19, as well many other genetic disorders.
SCIENCE
MedPage Today

Pandemic Research Lays Path Forward for Study of Rare Diseases

There's no denying that the pandemic led to disruptions for research in rare diseases, but the public health crisis did have a "silver lining" for this patient population, NIH investigators said. "COVID-19 came along and it was a little distracting," conceded Matt Hall, PhD, director of the NIH National Center...
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

Same treatment tested for kids with Kawasaki disease and rare COVID-19 reaction

Kawasaki disease (KD) is rare, with fewer than 6,000 diagnosed cases per year in the United States. It is most common in infants and young children and causes inflammation in the walls of some blood vessels in the body. KD is a common cause of acquired heart disease in children around the world, causing coronary artery aneurysms in a quarter of untreated children.
GenomeWeb

New Products Posted to GenomeWeb: Roche, Jumpcode Genetics, Mikrogen, More

Roche Avenio Tumor Tissue Comprehensive Genomic Profiling Kit. Roche has launched its Avenio Tumor Tissue Comprehensive Genomic Profiling (CGP) Kit for research use. The jointly developed project from Roche and Foundation Medicine delivers information about complex genomic signatures, including tumor mutational burden, microsatellite instability, and loss of heterozygosity, in addition to a comprehensive genomic panel. It provides an end-to-end next-generation sequencing workflow, including DNA extraction and library preparation, and delivers results by the FoundationOne Analysis Platform via Avenio Connect.
HEALTH
benefitspro.com

Employer strategies to manage costs for rare diseases

Specialty medications for costly diseases such as cystic fibrosis, hemophilia, rheumatoid arthritis, and multiple sclerosis account for close to 50% of the total drug spend in America. While medications for these rare diseases can have a significant impact on health outcomes and improved quality of life, they often come at a steep price for employers.
HEALTH
Beaumont Enterprise

Expert Series: Why continuity of care is crucial for patients with a rare neurological disease

(BPT) - By Nidhi B. Shah, DO FAAP. The COVID-19 pandemic has created enormous disruptions in terms of continuity of care for many who suffer from a wide range of illnesses and disorders. In addition to apprehension around in-person doctor visits, specialty treatment center closures and appointment cancellations during the pandemic, may have resulted in patients not being able to maintain regular care. Many centers have utilized telemedicine, which has been beneficial to many patients by greatly improving access to care and eliminating commutes during these uncertain times.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Business Insider

Selecta Biosciences, Ginkgo Bioworks Join Forces To Develop Rare Disease Treatments

Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) and Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) have collaborated to design novel and improved therapeutic potential enzymes for orphan and rare diseases. The partnership will leverage Ginkgo's cell programming platform and Selecta's ImmTOR platform to create potentially transformative enzymatic therapies. Selecta has gained rights to develop and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
GenomeWeb

Embleema Wins $2M FDA Contract to Help Advance Microbial Genome Database

NEW YORK — Embleema said on Thursday that it has received a $2 million contract from the US Food and Drug Administration to help advance the agency's Database for Reference Grade Microbial Sequences (FDA-ARGOS) for combating infectious diseases. FDA-ARGOS is a publicly available collection of sequenced microbes, including biothreat organisms...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
ajmc.com

Communication and Market Access Key for Specialty Pharmacy, Manufacturer Partnerships in Rare Disease

Panelists from a session at Asembia 2021 Specialty Pharmacy Summit in Las Vegas discussed considerations for manufacturers, specialty pharmacies, and payers entering the rare disease and gene therapy market. Panelists from the session “Rare Diseases and Gene Therapies: Specialty Pharmacy Considerations,” presented at Asembia 2021 Specialty Pharmacy Summit in Las...
