EVANSIVLLE, Ind. — The Vermilion County Bobcats hit the ice for its second game as a franchise on Friday. The Bobcats could not get any traction, however and lost to the Evansville Thunderbolts 3-0. Chase Perry had 41 saves in goal for the Bobcats, who will once again play the...

VERMILION COUNTY, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO