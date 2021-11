STANDISH, MI — Police are investigating a robbery of an American Legion in Standish a week before Veterans Day. About 7:45 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 1, a female employee of American Legion Post 104 at 3221 M-76 was alone and closing for the night when a man entered through the back door, said Arenac County Undersheriff Don McIntyre. The man grabbed the woman by her hair and forced her to put a few thousand dollars in a box, the undersheriff said.

