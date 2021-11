A digital bank in Puerto Rico is putting a new twist on cryptocurrency custody and offering products that aren't widely available in the mainland United States. FV Bank was founded in 2018 by two payments veterans and provides digital bank accounts for individuals and businesses around the world. The next phase, to be launched at the end of 2021 or in the first quarter of 2022, is an account that can hold digital assets alongside fiat currencies and convert cryptocurrencies to U.S. dollars or other traditional currencies.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO