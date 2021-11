If you've been slacking and haven't already redeemed this month's lineup of PlayStation Plus titles, you might want to get on that sooner rather than later. Today is the final day to claim October 2021's free PS5, PS4 games as part of PS Plus; those being Hell Let Loose on PS5, and Mortal Kombat X and PGA Tour 2K21 on PS4. Even if you don't own a PS5 console just yet, you can still grab Hell Let Loose through the web store. The game will then be ready for you once you've upgraded along with any other native PS5 versions.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO