Spoon & Nicole Atkins played White Eagle Hall (pics), have upcoming livestream shows

By BrooklynVegan Staff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpoon wrapped up their three-show NY-area run with Nicole Atkins on Sunday at Jersey City's White Eagle Hall. In addition to "Jonathan Fisk," "the Way We Get By," "Small Stakes," "The Two Sides of Monsieur Valentine," and other time-tested favorites, the band included new song "My Babe" from their...

