On Tuesday night, the Houston Astros hosted the Atlanta Braves for what they hoped wouldn’t be the last game of the World Series. Atlanta opened a 3-1 lead in the series before Houston struck back with a flurry of runs in Game 5. However, it’s been all Braves on Tuesday night as the long ball has helped put Atlanta on the precipice of winning the World Series.

NFL ・ 17 HOURS AGO