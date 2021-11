Unless you've been under a rock (or simply not born yet), almost everyone remembers when rapper, Lil Mama hijacked the stage during Alicia & Jay-z's viral "Empire State Of Mind" performance at the 2011 MTV VMA's. Lil Mama previously expressed her regret in an emotional interview where she stated that she had not heard from Jay-Z or Keys since the incident over nine years ago. Well Keys revealed exclusively to The Morning Hustle that she never even knew the young star was on the stage until after reviewing the footage. "I truly never knew she was ever on the stage," said Keys. Alicia also revealed that she has no hard feeling and totally understands, "I think she really felt the energy of the record." Watch the clip below.

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO